Trump’s ‘presidential immunity’ case to be heard by SCOTUS, and the left roots for him to fail

Aesop’s fables are revered for their ability to communicate profound moral concepts to young children, but clearly the short parables are too advanced for the average Democrat, and especially the weaponized anti-Trump operatives in the Biden regime, because they’re cheering on the “no-presidential-immunity” agenda, oblivious to the “be careful what you wish for” precept.

Without presidential immunity, Barack Obama and Joe Biden are living on borrowed time.

One of the most despicable, dangerous, and deadly actions of any American president was when Obama dictatorially “derailed” a massive investigation into Hezbollah’s billion-dollar drug-running ring to appease the tyrants in Iran—which we know was because he selfishly thought it would help his legacy. Here are the details, from Politico:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities.

How many deaths from drugs, weapons, and terrorism were caused by Obama’s decision to let a terrorist group run amok?

How about Obama’s ATF and Operation Fast and Furious? The policy is directly to blame for the deaths of American agents (no one would dispute that), and how many others?

Should Biden and Obama be charged with enabling Iran and terrorists because they built up Iran’s war chest? Because at this moment they have blanket immunity, despite reaping endless death.

Should Biden be charged for refusing to enforce border laws? Because at this moment he has blanket immunity, despite a number of high-profile murder and rape cases (just over the last few days), and an obvious increase in “migrant crime.”

Should Biden be charged for having energy policies that enrich Russia, Iran, and other tyrannical regimes, that in turn cause great damage throughout the world? Because at this moment, he has blanket immunity.

Of course I could go on, but I’ll leave it here by urging the Bidenites weaponizing the government to destroy Trump to “be careful what you wish for” and suggesting that they go read… The Old Man and Death. (How ironic.)

Image: Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.