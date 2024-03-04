This year’s possibility of political surprises increases with the level of discontent amongst the voter class

Polling is one thing. Ultimate results of political contests are something else. There is a profound, lingering disaffection with the way our “leaders” are doing business. Some poll respondents may be shading their replies in order to be consistent with their previously established opinions—but most people are very upset at how their lives have been made worse by government malfeasance.

The woke-progressive left has fashioned for itself a bubble—an insulated environment in which it can develop absolutely ridiculously stupid ideas—which they then seek to impose on we, the masses. Americans, in particular, don’t like being thought of as masses… especially when we’re being bossed around by evil tyrants.

Some among us are seriously catching on to the opportunities being presented by this situation. For example: The House of Representatives has, by simple majority, impeached DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The case now moves to the Senate where the Dems have a slight majority… and conviction will require a two-thirds majority. The complicit news media are portraying this effort as pathetically beyond Quixotic. However, the problem of border porosity is an extremely powerful issue among we ordinary members of the voting public… making Mayorkas extremely unpopular. Should the issue go to a vote, the twenty-three Democrat senators facing re-election this year will be compelled to expose their ferocious hostility to their own constituents. I expect efforts are already afoot to somehow make the issue disappear.

Crime is perhaps the most dominant issue now on people’s minds. Being a much more local rather than national topic, we are seeing blue city criminal-hugging mayors and D.A.s facing recalls… even early in their first terms. This is connected to the proliferation of street bums and Mayorkas’s dereliction at the border—but there’s a common thread through all of this: progressive dogma. The dominant characteristic of woke progressivism is conformity. Dissent of any kind violates this requirement… and whatever Bernie Sanders says, no matter how ridiculous, is gospel. Hence, we have a widespread collapse of confidence in government at all levels… caused by a departure from the pragmatic discipline imposed by the real world… AKA realpolitik.

How is this going to play on election day? No matter what events happen before then, the damage is done. At the center of the stage, of course, is Mr. Trump. The endless stream of political prosecutions has done nothing other than boost his popularity. They have unintentionally made him a sympathetic martyr. Were martyrdom to not be a popularity enhancement, there wouldn’t be any Christians. But, why have they gone so far? Because Mr. Trump scares them more than any other previous presidential candidate who ever ventured to try—even more so than Ronald Reagan.

Unlike Reagan, Trump is unreservedly bombastic. He never holds back. Within the Republican ranks there is a burning resentment against the party establishment for being sniveling apologists who are all too willing to surrender to the deep state careerists… especially when it’s advantageous for their own political careers. Though, like Reagan, Trump is the only other media personality, and who has also been divorced, to be elected president. Go figure. They are way different from each other when it comes to style… but these are different times. Reagan did not have to face over-the-top woke progressivism because the Cold War was still being waged back then. Though Jimmy Carter was flailing much like Biden’s handlers are doing, the southern border and overt crime were not the issues they are today.

A particularly interesting example of the Democrats’ avoidance of knowledge of the general public’s souring mood over their agenda is the contest to acquire Dianne Feinstein’s vacated senate seat. Out of nine primary candidates who formally identify as Democrats, only three move the meter, and they’re all already members of Congress: Adam Schiff, Katie Porter, and lagging way behind is the Black Panthers’ fave, Babs Lee. They all trail behind one particular Republican, Steve Garvey… who, by the way, has never held public office. Also, both Schiff and Porter are blowing their lunch money on a tsunami of TV and radio ads… not against each other but (supposedly) against Garvey. He’s too Trump-like. Really? And, just as with Trump, the more they beat up on him, the better he looks. Go figure.

As we are now at the dawn of “Super” Tuesday, expect the lame-stream media to go out of their way to suppress any hint of voter disaffection with the political establishment. They’ll hide behind low turn-out and the vast quantity of undecideds. To get a better picture of the situation, just talk to your neighbors.

Image: YouTube video screengrab.