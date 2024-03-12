They won’t replace Biden

The good news is that after his SOTU, it appears Biden is solidly on the ticket for 2024. Breitbart reports that “President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign raised a record-breaking $10 million in the day following his State of the Union speech on Thursday, his team told NBC News.”

Many have posited that due to his unpopularity and failing in the polls, he would likely be replaced this year by Newsom, Whitmer, or even Michelle Obama. If that happened, we’d have more to worry about against a candidate that might just be electable by even moderate Democrat standards. However, with this kind of “record-breaking” fundraising just based on his SOTU performance, those prospects are getting dimmer.

The Left often underestimates the effects of their own actions. Every prosecution against Trump has failed to undermine his supporter’s faith in him, but instead has backfired spectacularly to rally further support instead. As for Biden, if they had planned on replacing the doddering old fool before the election, maybe they shouldn’t have pumped him up on Adderall, because he delivered a feisty, fiery speech during the SOTU that was obviously aimed toward, and ignited the hatred of, the far Left and their 113,000 recent contributors to his campaign. Failing any personal disasters that would seal the deal against Biden making it thru to the election, their hatred is so intense that any attempt to just push him aside and replace him now would likely backfire once more.

I’m getting my popcorn ready.

Image: U.S. Government