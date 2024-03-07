The unasked IVF question

Admitted diversity hire Karine Jean-Pierre — the Social Justice™ Holy Grail: Lesbian Immigrant Person of Color™ (street name: LLPOC) —was recently dispatched to read her notecards (poorly) at the White House podium, as she often is in her unending jihad against literacy.

These particular pre-written comments from March 1, which she was handed to struggle through Hooked on Phonics–style, concerned the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling affecting access to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Via whitehouse.gov:

Since the unprecedented and unconscionable dismantling of the rights enshrined in the Roe v. Wade — in Roe v. Wade, we have seen an onslaught of abortion bans and other attacks on women’s reproductive freedom. Look at what happened just this week. After the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling put IVF at risk and raised issues about whether it would be available in other states, congressional Republicans rushed to proclaim their support for IVF. On Wednesday, though, Senator Duckworth introduced a bill that would protect access to IVF in every state, and Senate Republicans blocked it. It’s completely outrageous. President Biden and Vice President Harris believe every woman in this country should have the freedom to make the decision to have a child. That includes the one in five women struggling with infertility and who may need to rely on IVF. This is just another basic issue of reproductive freedom now under attack.

Working your way through the transcript, you might notice that ne’er a word is uttered regarding “root causes,” which is curious for a regime infamously dogmatic in its fidelity to diagnosing the “root causes” of everything from illegal immigration to violence against the “LGBTQ+++™ community” to homelessness. (Spoiler alert: the “root cause” is almost always white supremacists.)

Via Amnesty International:

[Governments] must also address the impunity that surrounds violence based on gender or sexual orientation and identity. They must take urgent steps to address violence against women and girls and its root causes and to protect LGBTI people from all forms of violence. ... US vice-president Kamala Harris visited Guatemala in June and agreed with President Giammattei to address the root causes of migration, including inequality, corruption and the flawed rule of law. ... Members of the US Congress reintroduced the Housing is a Human Right Act to address the root causes of homelessness and transition the growing number of people experiencing homelessness into housing and other shelter.

Given the psychological, social, and economic implications of widespread infertility — so pervasive as to generate a cottage industry, charging patients in excess of $30,000 for IVF — one might expect the governing authorities, who love us and wish us to be happy, to investigate those relevant root causes.

Via Pew Charitable Trusts:

When the economy takes a downward turn, couples often temporarily put off having children. But in the years following the Great Recession, births never rebounded. Instead, fertility has largely continued to follow a downward trajectory across the country, falling to a record low in 2020. State budgets have started to feel the effects of this long-term decline. The future course of fertility represents a key source of fiscal uncertainty for states as smaller working-age populations may eventually threaten tax bases. Total U.S. population growth hit a record low last year as the pandemic exacerbated some of these issues.

But, again, we are met with radio silence on the “root causes” of infertility and the consequent demand for IVF.

There are multiple explanations for this silence, including but not limited to

the above-alluded-to pharmaceutical profiteering;

The proven damage to the female reproductive system caused by the COVID-19 shots and the desire to avoid a fulsome investigation that might incriminate the government and Pfizer/Moderna;

the convenient excuse that a dwindling native population provides to import “migrants” by the millions as replacement workers to prop up the economy; and

the cornucopia of toxic chemicals dumped into the food, water, and drug supplies, the removal of which would necessitate massive industry overhaul and result in potentially crippling tort litigation if publicly acknowledged

Related: White House “Nutrition Advisor” Claims Lucky Charms Are Healthier Than Chicken

Yet, when we get down to brass tacks, we the rabble of the world are rapidly coming to the increasingly undeniable consensus that what ultimate agenda lies at the heart of unaddressed infertility — and so many other issues of our day — is far darker than most of us would care to acknowledge.

“Now, we put out a lot of carbon dioxide every year — over 26 billion tons… And somehow, we have to make changes that will bring that down to zero… This equation has four factors, a little bit of multiplication. ...

“So you’ve got a thing on the left, CO2, that you want to get to zero, and that’s going to be based on the number of people, the services each person is using on average, the energy, on average, for each service, and the CO2 being put out per unit of energy. So let’s look at each one of these, and see how we can get this down to zero. Probably, one of these numbers is going to have to get pretty near to zero.” [cut to slide of picture of useless eaters, audience laughter ensues]

—Bill Gates, 2010

Ben Bartee, author of Broken English Teacher: Notes From Exile, is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs.

Follow his stuff Substack. Also, keep tabs via Twitter.

For hip Armageddon Prose t-shirts, hats, etc., peruse the merch store.

Support always welcome via insta-tip jar.

Image via Unsplash.