The sacred airwaves of NBC News

By now I’m sure we’re all familiar with the kerfuffle over at NBC News over the hiring, and subsequent firing, of former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. It seems the staff of NBC’s vaunted newsroom took great offense at the prospect of their sacred airwaves being sullied by Ms. McDaniel’s countenance.

Here’s a solid reaction from the Washington Free Beacon to the clown car that constitutes NBC’s on-air talent, in highest dudgeon over Ms. McDaniel’s hiring. Blatant hypocrisy and complete lack of self-awareness aren’t bugs at NBC News; they’re features. That these people would fret over the hit to their collective credibility McDaniel would bring is roll-on-the-floor, laugh-out-loud hilarious.

Glenn Greenwald highlights much of the hypocrisy while calling out other, far more conflicted personalities who have graced and continue to grace NBC’s sacred airwaves.

The Federalist’s Christopher Jacobs wonders why McDaniel would even want to join the corrupt media. Perhaps an answer can be found here.

I’m declaring the winner of this race to the bottom Nicolle Wallace, by a landslide (see first link above). I must admit it takes some serious stones to declare the airwaves of NBC News sacred, given her particular history of flogging some of the most egregious disinformation campaigns in recent memory over them. As shoddy and discredited as their news division is, the entertainment factor is truly must-see TV. Pop some corn and enjoy.

