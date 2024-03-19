The Pandora’s box of punishing Trump

As former president Donald Trump battles a $464-million bond requirement from New York’s attorney general amid appealing the state’s $355-million punitive damages award, alarming constitutional questions lurk. These questions relate to the potential premature seizure of Trump’s property and the excessive nature of the gargantuan financial punishments themselves.

One potential worst-case scenario gives New York authority to unilaterally seize and liquidate Trump’s real estate assets and businesses. This could happen before appellate courts including potentially the Supreme Court — render their final decisions on the matter. If Trump prevails and has the colossal penalty deemed unconstitutionally excessive, he may find it legally impossible to re-acquire properties already liquidated and sold to new owners. No amount of court-ordered restitution could make him truly whole again after such deprivation of property absent due process.

This prospect creates a Pandora’s box. Civil rights lawsuits against the state alleging violations could become futile endeavors if sovereign immunity shields New York from enforcing federal court orders over its assets and funds.

The implications become even more catastrophic if Trump secures an Eighth Amendment “excessive fines” victory at the Supreme Court while actively serving as president. In this extraordinary scenario, the federal government could initiate legal actions against a defiant New York to compel compliance. Almost certainly, this would provoke howls of “authoritarianism” and allegations of politically motivated overreach from the state’s Democrat establishment.

Options could include presidential deployment of entities like the FBI to seize state property or funds as de facto restitution. Alternatively, the Supreme Court could order New York’s legislature to directly compensate Trump via state appropriations. Either scenario seems poised to catalyze a constitutional crisis, pitting issues of state sovereignty against federal supremacy.

The Pandora’s box is clear. What began as an ostensibly bad-faith legal campaign to sledgehammer a disliked former president now risks shattering foundational constitutional guardrails meant to prevent open hostilities between states and the federal government.

More modest scenarios could involve Trump prevailing against New York before or after leaving the presidency as a private citizen. But even then, no easy path to justice exists. Constitutional tort lawsuits would face years of appeals amid uncertainty that the plaintiff could ever collect from a hostile state apparatus. Any assets already seized and sold may prove impossible to recover via monetary damages alone.

Yet even these grim alternatives pale compared to the seismic civic rupture awaiting if Trump wins the right to legally enforce restitution through extranormal federal intervention as commander-in-chief. Surely, this remains among the Founders’ worst nightmares about unchecked “faction” shattering constitutional order.

Disturbingly, all this turmoil emanates from a prosecution seemingly devoid of clearly defrauded victims. It amounts to a punitive legal crusade of such excessive constitutional magnitude that America’s chief executive could conceivably claim persecution warranting drastic armed federal intervention to enforce any favorable Supreme Court ruling.

This entire saga serves as a striking cautionary tale. It illuminates the existential perils of abandoning civic restraint while our polarized political climate fuels unsatiated desires for partisan retribution above all else. As Trump’s legal battle rages on, society must soberly recognize the generational implications now potentially looming regardless of outcome. Civic contingencies our ancestors neither foresaw nor likely even contemplated may soon arrive squarely upon the Republic’s doorstep.

Quentin Quill curates news and empowers minds at The Daily Discourse.

Image used with permission from The Daily Discourse.