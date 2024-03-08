« Biden’s SOTU address was, quite simply, horrible
March 8, 2024

The left goes bonkers after Biden calls accused killer of nursing student Laken Riley an 'illegal'

By Monica Showalter

So the killing of a college student by someone who doesn't belong in this country doesn't bother the left as much as Joe Biden's use of the word 'illegal' to describe him.

According to Forbes:

President Joe Biden responded to heckling from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., demanding he say the name of murdered Georgia college student Laken Riley by offering his condolences to her parents in an unscripted moment during Thursday’s State of the Union address—as the immigration debate has become a key issue in the 2024 presidential election.

  • Biden reached under the dais and retrieved a pin commemorating Riley in response to Greene, who yelled “say her name” and “what about Laken Riley?” as Biden criticized Republicans for blocking bipartisan border security legislation.
  • Biden said Riley was “an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal” after Greene interrupted him, adding “to her parents I say, my heart goes out to you.”
  • An undocumented migrant from Venezuela, Jose Ibarra, has been charged with murdering Riley, a 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student, while she was on a run at the nearby University of Georgia campus last month.

Here's a video:

 

 

That "triggered" the responses seen on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

It sounds that time of month for her.

Here's one who thought the accused killer of the nursing student deserved a pathway to citizenship:

 

 

Here are more of the robotics from the illegals industrial complex:

 

 

 

 

Nice defense of an accused killer here:

 

 

Here's one who confused Latinos with people who fail to follow U.S. immigration law, forgetting that a hundred-plus countries are now represented in the Biden border surge:

 

 

Speak for yourself, pal. Most Latinos are here legally and abhor illegal immigration. Perpetuate stereotypes much? Seen any polls lately?

 

 

How long do you think it took her to assemble that tweet?

 

 

Good luck with that, Sam. That horse has already left the barn.

 

 

 

 

Daniel DiMartino, a U.S. citizen originally from Venezuela whose family immigrated legally to the U.S. after fleeing socialism had a choice curation, too:

 

 

Another pointed out the irony of the whole thing:

 

 

So someone can be fired for using the word 'illegal alien' in government proceedings, but Joe exempts himself.

House Democrat Nancy Pelosi tried to do damage control on the old dotard, who probably talks like that in private, saying that the important thing was Biden's support for open borders:

Commenting on Biden’s use of the word “illegal,” a phrase his administration has avoided using, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN: “Now he should have said undocumented...we usually say ‘undocumented.’ He said ‘illegal.’ I don’t think it’s a big deal. I don’t think it’s a big deal because I think his focus was on the sympathy for the family. It’s a terrible tragedy.”

'Tragedy' is an interesting word here, given that in the classical definition of it, it's something you did to bring about your own demise, not something Joe Biden or the man he let into the country or the New York officials who let him off after a string of earlier crimes did. She's blaming the victim with that word and excusing Joe.

President Trump's immigration advisor, Stephen Miller, cut the problem down to the quick:

 

 

What's obnoxious here is this entire focus on semantics. Who the heck cares what Biden called the dirtbag after sufficient evidence came out there that he had murdered this young woman in cold blood, had gang connections, had committed a string of previous crimes and didn't belong in this country? Biden calls this monster an 'illegal' and the response echoes the use of the 'n' word, never mind the real crime, which was in the killing. That doesn't bother them, but the word 'illegal' does. 

This tells us all we need to know about the left -- and we heartily hope they all punish Joe by staying home on Election Day to teach him a lesson.

Image: Twitter screen shot

 

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com