The left goes bonkers after Biden calls accused killer of nursing student Laken Riley an 'illegal'

So the killing of a college student by someone who doesn't belong in this country doesn't bother the left as much as Joe Biden's use of the word 'illegal' to describe him.

According to Forbes:

President Joe Biden responded to heckling from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., demanding he say the name of murdered Georgia college student Laken Riley by offering his condolences to her parents in an unscripted moment during Thursday’s State of the Union address—as the immigration debate has become a key issue in the 2024 presidential election. Biden reached under the dais and retrieved a pin commemorating Riley in response to Greene, who yelled “say her name” and “what about Laken Riley?” as Biden criticized Republicans for blocking bipartisan border security legislation.

Biden said Riley was “an innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal” after Greene interrupted him, adding “to her parents I say, my heart goes out to you.”

after Greene interrupted him, adding “to her parents I say, my heart goes out to you.” An undocumented migrant from Venezuela, Jose Ibarra, has been charged with murdering Riley, a 22-year-old Augusta University nursing student, while she was on a run at the nearby University of Georgia campus last month.

Here's a video:

🚨MASK SLIPS: With hard drugs wearing off fast Joe Biden has a truly shocking moment of honesty & lucidity.



After MTG screams Laken Riley’s name Biden goes off prompter, rattled and admits:



“THOUSANDS of Americans are being Killed by ILLEGALS.”



Joe knows.



He doesn’t care. pic.twitter.com/P6T0RBDQtS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2024

That "triggered" the responses seen on Twitter:

When I tell you my jaw dropped upon hearing Biden refer to undocumented people with a very overtly racist and derogatory word. People's lives are not illegal. Their entire existence does not lie within the context of our legal system. — Nancy Cárdenas Peña (@ncardenastx) March 8, 2024

He just said “illegals” twice, Alex. I think what everything he’s done in regard to the border, asylum, and immigration during his term, we know where DACA falls. — Roza Calderón (@rozacalderon) March 8, 2024

No Human Being is Illegal.



Period.#DropTheIWord — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) March 8, 2024

With all due respect, @MSNBC pundits, calling immigrants “illegals” is not just “something people on the left will care about”. It’s something that immigrants care about. We have worked hard to stop people from calling us that because it’s demonizing and dehumanizing. Period. — Erika Andiola (@ErikaAndiola) March 8, 2024

It sounds that time of month for her.

Here's one who thought the accused killer of the nursing student deserved a pathway to citizenship:

No human being is illegal. We must create a pathway to citizenship for dreamers. Americans support Dreamers. Dreamers support America. #DACA #SOTU2024 @UNITEDWEDREAM @FWDus — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) March 8, 2024

Here are more of the robotics from the illegals industrial complex:

No human being is illegal. — Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project (@FlorenceProject) March 8, 2024

"I will not demonize immigrants" Biden says, moments after referring to "an illegal," cool cool — Liliana Segura (@LilianaSegura) March 8, 2024

Nice defense of an accused killer here:

No human is illegal. Democrats can’t abandon their promises we need humane and beneficial immigration reform. A pathway for dreamers and status for the undocumented who built their lives here. #SOTU2024 #Biden — Juan Nuñez 🏳️‍🌈 (@JuanIVNunez) March 8, 2024

Here's one who confused Latinos with people who fail to follow U.S. immigration law, forgetting that a hundred-plus countries are now represented in the Biden border surge:

As a Latino. No human is illegal. We need to do better with our word choices. — Carlos Cardona (@CardonaLebron) March 8, 2024

Speak for yourself, pal. Most Latinos are here legally and abhor illegal immigration. Perpetuate stereotypes much? Seen any polls lately?

How long do you think it took her to assemble that tweet?

Did not like President Biden’s use of the Republican term “illegal.” Glad he said he “will not demonize immigrants,” but using “illegal” as a noun plays into the hands of the GOP. Republicans are still much worse on immigration, but let’s not fall into their traps. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 8, 2024

Good luck with that, Sam. That horse has already left the barn.

Wow, Biden just said "illegals" in #SOTU — Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) March 8, 2024

No human being is illegal. https://t.co/qU0XeB0BtA — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) March 8, 2024

Daniel DiMartino, a U.S. citizen originally from Venezuela whose family immigrated legally to the U.S. after fleeing socialism had a choice curation, too:

Last night, members of Congress and left-wing activists were very upset that President Biden called Laken Riley's killer an "illegal."



Really? That's what upsets them? What do they have to say to the victims of crime?



Jose Ibarra KILLED a girl.



He does not deserve politeness. pic.twitter.com/NxVNCEQvvp — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) March 8, 2024

Another pointed out the irony of the whole thing:

Biden saying "an illegal" in his speech is notable. Shortly after he was elected, his administration cut the use of "illegal alien" in government communications. https://t.co/c3jvBhqWWy — Hamed Aleaziz (@Haleaziz) March 8, 2024

So someone can be fired for using the word 'illegal alien' in government proceedings, but Joe exempts himself.

House Democrat Nancy Pelosi tried to do damage control on the old dotard, who probably talks like that in private, saying that the important thing was Biden's support for open borders:

Commenting on Biden’s use of the word “illegal,” a phrase his administration has avoided using, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told CNN: “Now he should have said undocumented...we usually say ‘undocumented.’ He said ‘illegal.’ I don’t think it’s a big deal. I don’t think it’s a big deal because I think his focus was on the sympathy for the family. It’s a terrible tragedy.”

'Tragedy' is an interesting word here, given that in the classical definition of it, it's something you did to bring about your own demise, not something Joe Biden or the man he let into the country or the New York officials who let him off after a string of earlier crimes did. She's blaming the victim with that word and excusing Joe.

President Trump's immigration advisor, Stephen Miller, cut the problem down to the quick:

Laken Reilly’s murder is now front and center. Here is what every American must know: Biden set her accused murderer free. He adopted a policy to mass release fighting-age illegal males into the US. Now, innocent Americans are being raped and murdered by the illegals he freed. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) March 8, 2024

What's obnoxious here is this entire focus on semantics. Who the heck cares what Biden called the dirtbag after sufficient evidence came out there that he had murdered this young woman in cold blood, had gang connections, had committed a string of previous crimes and didn't belong in this country? Biden calls this monster an 'illegal' and the response echoes the use of the 'n' word, never mind the real crime, which was in the killing. That doesn't bother them, but the word 'illegal' does.

This tells us all we need to know about the left -- and we heartily hope they all punish Joe by staying home on Election Day to teach him a lesson.

Image: Twitter screen shot