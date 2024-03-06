« Nikki Haley reportedly set to suspend her campaign after epic rejection at the polls last night | USAGM senior official suspended for calling white people 'snow roaches' »
March 6, 2024

The leading ‘scientific’ agency behind so-called transgenderism allegedly knew its ‘treatments’ could be dangerous and ineffective

By Andrea Widburg

On Monday, Michael Shellenberger’s organization, Environmental Progress (“EP”), published a report that may end the trans movement. It obtained what it says are leaked files from WPATH—the World Professional Association of Transgender Health—which has set the standard of so-called “care” for so-called “transgenderism” across America. These files reveal that the people behind WPATH were allegedly aware of evidence showing that their recommendations were unhelpful and dangerous.

The title, subtitle, and lede of Mia Hughes’s 242-page report spell out the claim that leaked documents show that WPATH was guided by ideology—the desire to legitimize alleged “transgenderism”—rather than by sound scientific analysis, medical practices, and concern for patient well-being (especially child well-being):

The WPATH Files

Pseudoscientific Surgical and Hormonal Experiments on Children, Adolescents, and Vulnerable Adults

LEAKED FILES FROM WPATH REVEAL WIDESPREAD MEDICAL MALPRACTICE ON CHILDREN AND VULNERABLE ADULTS AT GLOBAL TRANSGENDER HEALTHCARE AUTHORITY

World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH) members demonstrate a lack of consideration for long-term patient outcomes despite being aware of the debilitating and potentially fatal side effects of cross-sex hormones and other treatments

I’ve embedded at the end of this post Michael Shellenberger’s Twitter thread providing a summary of the report’s contents. In the thread, after explaining the genesis of the WPATH Files project and his decision to publish, Shellenberger provides just a sampling of the documents and videos that would lead most people to believe that WPATH is not a serious scientific/medical organization. Instead, it comes across as an ideological machine that will do anything to advance the concept that so-called “transgenderism” is real (rather than a form of body dysphoria) and that dangerous chemicals and mutilating surgery can, in fact, magically change people into the opposite sex.

Image created from Michael Shellenberger’s X thread.

Incidentally, after looking at the materials available from the American Academy of Pediatricians, which is the US’s premier pediatric association, setting the agenda for how American children receive medical treatment, I’ve been arguing for years that there is no science behind the claims that there are “transgender” children who need specialized medical treatment. Instead, every piece of material I could find in the AAP database (which I last checked in June 2023) is bootstrapping based upon the assumption that “transgenderism” is real.

In 1841, Charles Mackay published a book with a title that rings down through the ages: Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds. In the book, Mackay examined economic bubbles (e.g., the South Sea Bubble or Tulip Mania), the Crusades, witch mania, and alchemy.

What we’ve had playing out in the West for the past six decades, and with increasing speed and ferocity over the past decade, is akin in its madness to the infamous “children’s crusade” in 1212. Today, there are quibbles about the details: Was it, as long believed, a Pope-led, trans-European children’s crusade? Or, per revisionists, was it a movement of ordinary French and German people, including thousands of children, who got entangled in the mystical visions of two children and took off for the Holy Land?

The core facts are clear, though: In thrall to an utterly unrealistic belief that civilians, including children, could travel thousands of miles on foot and then defeat Muslim armies, thousands of children abandoned their homes, with large numbers dying or barely surviving.

Today, it’s equally clear that fanatic ideologues used children to push their beliefs, regardless of the children’s safety, leading to children dying or being permanently mutilated. Thousands of adults have also suffered the physical and mental cruelty of so-called “transing” procedures. What’s really awful is that those who are mentally ill are not getting that illness treated, while the “extraordinary popular delusion and the madness of leftist crowds (especially teachers)” has driven many otherwise mentally healthy children to madness.

It’s to be hoped that these revelations will put the brakes on a profoundly destructive movement.

