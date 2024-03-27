The hidden takeaway from the Baltimore bridge disaster

As of this writing the catastrophic bridge collapse in Baltimore, Md. is still unfolding.

Facts on the ground are thus far that a container ship collided with a support pylon on the Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore. The bridge immediately collapsed, as the videos widely available show, clearly and shockingly.

The speed and totality of the collapse are breathtaking.

The lives of all of those on the bridge at the time are most likely lost, with the exception of two road workers who were rescued. Reports are mixed on one of those workers; some say he was critically injured and remains hospitalized, and some say he was treated and released. The other rescued worker is reported as having refused treatment on the scene and walked away unharmed.

All initial reports should be taken with a grain of salt. That said...

Reports also say that sonar indicates cars in the water, at the bottom of the river. If true, there is nothing we can do. To those whose fates are almost certainly sealed, may their families and friends find peace and closure.

There are additionally reports that a “mayday” plea from the ship allowed local authorities to close the bridge to additional traffic, thereby saving untold numbers of lives. They deserve great thanks for their swift and effective action.

Meanwhile, what really happened here? Was this an accident? Was it a black swan event? Was it...what? This is not simply some tragic event; it affects us all on a basic level. But why it happened, and how it happened, and what the ramifications are, do not matter in the immediate future, and here is why:

This bridge, now inoperable, affects a major port. It had a specialty as a hazardous materials route, not a small factor. Hazardous material transport is very strictly regulated. You can’t just re-route it on a whim.

All ingress and egress from this port is now suspended. Ships already in queue are now in limbo. Cargo is stranded, and shippers are facing a logistical nightmare.

All other eastern and southeastern seaboard ports are rallying to absorb the sudden shift in logistics, but it will become more difficult, and far more expensive, for shippers to get container ship bookings.

Keep in mind that the Red Sea shipping lanes have been under Houthi assault for months now as well. We are seeing massive disruptions in seafaring cargo, and while most people give it little thought, it impacts us all, every day, that global container shipping is being hamstrung. The Baltimore bridge disaster will have a massive ripple effect, and it won’t be a good one.

Whether or not this was an intentional act or an accident, the effects will be devastating and long-lasting. I refuse to speculate on the cause without further information.

I am a shipper. I book ocean, air, and land shipments. All will become more expensive and tedious as of right now. God help us.

