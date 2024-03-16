Conservatives ask, “What do they, (liberals) want, what’s the end-game” when attempting to analyze their policies, practices and motives.

Today’s liberals deplore personal freedom because it defies their desire for oversight and control. They prefer a master plan that usurps individuals for the greater good of the entire group. Individual freedom is impossible to control and monitor and therefore needs to be suppressed and eliminated. The basis for this level of control is that the overlords believe they are smarter than the hordes. In their need for self-justification, liberals feel that these great unwashed masses, for their own good, need to be managed by the benevolent intelligentsia they think that they are.

Our founders were rich, White, slaveholding men and therefore have no moral authority. This allows for the attacks on our Constitution and is essential to justify the dismantling of America.

The USA has been too White, too male, too rich, too fortunate, and too dominant. We stole this land from the Indians, we used slaves to enrich ourselves, we killed millions in imperialist wars, marginalized women, and dropped the atomic bomb on civilians.

Liberals have opened the borders and looked the other way while the gradual browning of America takes place and with it, in theory, millions of new liberal voters. White men are vilified and systematically replaced with affirmative action candidates that represent a higher degree of importance in checking off boxes than actual competence.

Inflation, purposefully foolish monetary policy, confiscatory tax policy, manipulated interest rates, and energy policies designed to be very costly are all intended to steal our wealth. “Fair Share” tax schemes fleece the wealthy while the Earned Income Tax Credit pays the poor back much more than they contributed. We pay people to be lazy while strangling the producers, innovators, entrepreneurs and risk-takers with regulations, prohibitions, and artificial barriers.

Once personal transportation ends, and it will if we go 100% electric, with it goes our freedom of movement. Add to that a digitized currency and all personal freedom is gone. Anonymity passes into history and everything you do and everywhere you go becomes data. Once we become a part of a vast database, that data can be parsed, analyzed, manipulated, sold, and reorganized.

When the people who deplore personal freedom have enough data about you to know everything, you too will be manipulated. Digital currency divulges your diet, drinking habits, whereabouts, wants and whims. Your cell phone provides constant location monitoring and your vehicle calculates your speed, accuracy, and efforts to thwart the laws of the road. Privacy dies side-by-side with freedom and the world is a more predictable place for sure, however not a world in which I care to live.

Personal freedom is the bedrock of the fully actualized human experience and we are on a path that exchanges that necessity for the oppressive pit of damnation brought to you courtesy of the liberal notion of perfection by domination.

Image: National Archives