The deck is stacked against Israel

American higher ups, who hate Israel’s prime minister, have begun to assemble. Former CIA director John Brennan, President Biden, and Senator Schumer have begun to make demands of Bibi that are not in Israel’s best interest because these weasels have their own issues that motivate these nefarious demands.

Brennan’s hatred of Trump has led him to the edge of being a traitor. Biden has wilted from the heat of possibly losing Muslim votes and re-election, and Schumer has always had the spine of a worm.

Bibi may not be revered, as he was in his early years, but after Oct. 7, the nation of Israel is behind the way the government is taking the war to Hamas. Total victory, which Bibi seeks, may not be in the cards, but Israelis seem interested in pursuing the goal.

There are those, like Bret Stephens, who say Israel has no other choice. There are also the naysayers, to whom Brennan, Biden, and Schumer are now catering. No one told America not to torch Dresden, if memory serves me correctly. Small nations, like Israel, are vulnerable and easy targets, as demonstrated by Schumer’s recent speech calling for elections in Israel. As for Biden, his treatment of Justice Thomas speaks volumes. And then Brennan’s despicable, repetitive attacks on Trump have set a new low.

Many unbiased senior American officers have been awed by the IDF’s pursuit of the war. Israel did not start or want a confrontation. Yet the IDF has gone beyond in avoiding civilian tragedies at the cost of their own troops’ lives, and now they are assisting in relieving Palestinian hardships, at further risk to their forces.

Israel has no desire to administer Gaza, but neither can the Israelis allow Hamas to do so after the war’s conclusion. Nor can Israel allow the current leaders of the Palestinians to be in charge. The mess created by Palestinian hatred toward Israel and Palestinians’ willingness to be governed by Hamas led to the current Gordian knot.

The deck seems always stacked against Israel, and I have no doubt that it will be again. The world, for whatever reason, eventually adores and supports the perpetrator. The victims, residing in their graves, have no voice.

