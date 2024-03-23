Terrorists enter America; the FBI worries

Back in October, 2023 I wrote about internal government documents, not for public view, which leaked. They warned of terrorists streaming across the border and how that might pose a terrorism problem…or something. That was shortly followed by FBI Director Chris Wray’s sudden, repeated, warnings about imminent terrorist attacks, warnings that continue to this day. As always, he has stopped short of blaming this new phenomenon on President Biden’s “closed” and “secure” borders, but the mere fact he was suddenly talking about terrorist attacks indicates he believes we’re going to get hit and hard, and needs to cover his bureaucratic posterior. North Carolina is now a believer:

With an immigrant terrorism scare far from the U.S.-Mexico border, North Carolina now officially joins the no longer very exclusive “every-state-is-a-border state” club. An immigrant reportedly from Yemen or an area near Yemen [as this is written, his country of origin hasn’t been confirmed] appeared in North Carolina’s rural northwest Gates County and began firing a rifle outside a Carolina Quick Stop store in the small town of Eure, then attacked responding Gates County Sheriff’s deputies and barricaded himself in a four-hour standoff with them. After the eventual arrest on assault and weapons charges, Sheriff Ray Campbell reported that Awet Hagos was on the FBI’s terrorism watch list and that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wanted him on an arrest warrant ‘detainer.’

ICE detainers aren’t worth much these days. Not only are ICE agents often prevented from acting on them by Bidenites, “sanctuary” states and cities won’t honor them.

Hagos came to North Carolina via Haiti—surprise!—and had been in NC for at least six months. Why Haiti? Who knows? Government doesn’t, and if they do, they aren’t telling Americans who have no need to know such things. What we do know is cartels and other criminal enterprises are engaged in smuggling people and everything else across the border, and Haiti has always been among the most lawless, corrupt places on Earth. We also know since the beginning of the Biden Administration, hundreds of people on the Terrorist Watch List have been “contacted.” What we don’t know is what the government has done with them, other than releasing them into America.