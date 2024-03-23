Terrorists enter America; the FBI worries
Back in October, 2023 I wrote about internal government documents, not for public view, which leaked. They warned of terrorists streaming across the border and how that might pose a terrorism problem…or something. That was shortly followed by FBI Director Chris Wray’s sudden, repeated, warnings about imminent terrorist attacks, warnings that continue to this day. As always, he has stopped short of blaming this new phenomenon on President Biden’s “closed” and “secure” borders, but the mere fact he was suddenly talking about terrorist attacks indicates he believes we’re going to get hit and hard, and needs to cover his bureaucratic posterior. North Carolina is now a believer:
With an immigrant terrorism scare far from the U.S.-Mexico border, North Carolina now officially joins the no longer very exclusive “every-state-is-a-border state” club.
An immigrant reportedly from Yemen or an area near Yemen [as this is written, his country of origin hasn’t been confirmed] appeared in North Carolina’s rural northwest Gates County and began firing a rifle outside a Carolina Quick Stop store in the small town of Eure, then attacked responding Gates County Sheriff’s deputies and barricaded himself in a four-hour standoff with them. After the eventual arrest on assault and weapons charges, Sheriff Ray Campbell reported that Awet Hagos was on the FBI’s terrorism watch list and that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wanted him on an arrest warrant ‘detainer.’
ICE detainers aren’t worth much these days. Not only are ICE agents often prevented from acting on them by Bidenites, “sanctuary” states and cities won’t honor them.
Hagos came to North Carolina via Haiti—surprise!—and had been in NC for at least six months. Why Haiti? Who knows? Government doesn’t, and if they do, they aren’t telling Americans who have no need to know such things. What we do know is cartels and other criminal enterprises are engaged in smuggling people and everything else across the border, and Haiti has always been among the most lawless, corrupt places on Earth. We also know since the beginning of the Biden Administration, hundreds of people on the Terrorist Watch List have been “contacted.” What we don’t know is what the government has done with them, other than releasing them into America.
Worse, as many as two million or more “gotaways” are in the country. These are people Border Patrol agents may have seen and roughly counted as they streamed across the border because the Border Patrol doesn’t have enough personnel to stop them. Instead, they’re resigned to merely “processing” people who have no ID. There is no medical screening, and no way to know who these people are, if they have criminal records, or what their intentions might be. Surely there are millions more unknowns, people neither processed nor seen as gotaways, who have been smuggled into the country. We can be certain most terrorists are among that category of “newcomers” as the Biden Administration calls them.
And is our “processing” effective at finding terrorists? Not so much:
Just this March, a Lebanese immigrant on the FBI watch list who crossed from Juarez to El Paso confessed to medical personnel, not federal agents, that Hezbollah had sent him to build a bomb in New York. It seems that Basel Bassel Ebbadi was on track to be freed had he not tried to ingratiate himself with a voluntary confession to untrained personnel.
Ebbadi is one of the few gone public, likely only because those medical personnel blabbed.
The Biden Administration was supposed to be the most transparent ever, but has proved to be anything but. We can be certain whatever numbers they’re providing the public about illegal immigration, and particularly about terrorists, are less than fully accurate and forthcoming. The FBI won’t release the Nashville Covenant School murderer’s manifesto and that’s almost certainly only because it would reflect badly on their trans advocacy. Imagine how reluctant they’ll be to release information on how badly the entire Biden Administration has purposely screwed up when organized terrorist attacks start breaking out across the country.
In the meantime, we’ll have to content ourselves with the earnest, though belated, warnings of our FBI Director, whose agents appear to be directed not to preventing Islamist terrorism at home, but at arresting grandmothers who happened to stand on the grass somewhere near the Capitol on January 6.
Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.
Graphic: WRAL Screenshot