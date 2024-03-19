March 19, 2024
Schumer should call for regime change in New Jersey not Israel
Who knew that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer would have us talking about regime change again?
Well, yes he did. He wants a new election in Israel, a sovereign nation the last time I checked.
What makes all of this interesting is that Sen. Schumer should look next door and call for elections. I am talking about Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey.
This is from A.B. Stoddard:
SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER shocked the world last week with his condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It was unexpected, unusual, and—in some quarters—unwelcome.But it was courageous. Because Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish official in the nation, and a steadfast ally of Israel—and of Bibi himself—it was explosive. Despite the controversy it would invite, Schumer was compelled to tell the truth as he sees it.Now he must call for Sen. Bob Menendez to resign. It’s nearly six months overdue.
Yes, we are waiting Chuck. We are waiting for you to do your job as the Senate Majority Leader. Nobody appointed Sen. Schumer as "election interventionist" in Israel but he does an interest in the integrity of the U.S. Senate.
So why call for a new election in Israel and not New Jersey? Well, maybe it's tradition or the old bit about letting New Jersey decide. On the other hand, maybe it's all about Michigan, a state where the Biden policy in Israel is a problem, real problem.
Israel has a right to defend itself and Senator Schumer needs to apologize and follow up on the Alejandro Mayorkas impeachment.
P.S.: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.
Image: Official photo (cropped), via Wikimedia Commons // public domain