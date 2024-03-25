Rumor that a Jewish man might be the new James Bond sends Hamas’s friends in the West into ‘boycott’ mode

Of all the things about Hollywood that are actually protest-worthy, this is what leftists settle on? Here’s the backstory, from the Associated Press:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the latest actor reportedly offered a license to kill and succeed Daniel Craig as the new James Bond.

And in the wake of these rumors, David Lange, executive director for the group known as Israellycool (a prominent advocacy organization for Israel and her people), tweeted out what was supposed to be a satirical and punny comment—Taylor-Johnson is Jewish, and Lange made a joke about the rabidly anti-Jew leftists of the West being “shaken and stirred” over the possibility:

I assume the antisemites are shaken and stirred pic.twitter.com/gVga0ASaIU — 🎗️ David Lange (@Israellycool) March 19, 2024

Now as it turned out, people were really upset at the prospect of a Jewish James Bond, and #BoycottBond quickly went viral across X (formerly Twitter). Below are a few samples of responses to the rumor:

#BoycottBond for me. I like my Bonds with a martini on the side not a side of genocide — Power To The People (@beau_hair) March 21, 2024

(But Lange didn’t get ahead of the curve with a crystal ball, he did so because he knows leftists that well.) It’s certainly worth noting, per Lange, that although Taylor-Johnson is ethnically Jewish, it’s not clear what the actor’s political views are:

There is absolutely no indication that Aaron loves or supports Israel, so to be clear, their calls to boycott him are based solely on him being Jewish.

They’re not protesting Taylor-Johnson because he’s pro-Israel—as far as we know he could be a “Jew for Palestine” like so many others—but strictly because of his Jew-ness.

And, naturally, this is where my mind goes: Of all the grotesque and repugnant realities in Hollywood, this is what leftists find most offensive?

Nevermind the revelations highlighted in the new documentary Quiet on Set, which detailed the sexual abuse suffered by Drake Bell at the hands of Brian Peck, and how industry bigwigs penned letters of support for Peck still have a job… because a Jewish man might be playing James Bond.

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell confesses to the acts of Brian Peck during his time as a child actor. pic.twitter.com/Y5i6z192se — Pizza Pepe (@RealPizzaPepe) March 20, 2024

Nevermind the “stars” who stand on stage, accepting one gaudy golden idol after the next, and promoting the murder of babies in the womb because that tacky little $400 chunk of metal is so much more precious than an innocent human life… because a Jewish man might be playing James Bond.

Nevermind the anti-white bias, slowly rubbing raw the sores of discontent, labeling white people as the “most dangerous animal[s] on the planet” to promote a false narrative that we’re all just one second away from snapping and donning our white hoods to round up and lynch innocent black Americans… because a Jewish man might be playing James Bond.

Nevermind the fact that Hollywood producers are taking money from all of us, through “film tax credits” so that we can subsidize their foolish and ridiculous movie projects… because a Jewish man might be playing James Bond. From Breitbart News yesterday:

Hollywood Studios Reap $25 Billion from States’ Film Tax Credits; Taxpayers See Massive Losses Hollywood has reportedly received a whopping $25 billion in state tax incentives to date — a win for studios like Disney and Netflix but a big ‘L’ for ordinary taxpayers, who are footing the bill for the giveaways.

Nevermind the fact that these Hollywood elites routinely “trans” their own children, and abuse countless more… because a Jewish man might be playing James Bond.

James Bond is a gun-toting alpha male, fiercely loyal to his nation, and a defender of the innocent—characteristics that don’t appeal to, or resonate with, leftists. Leftists are weak and cowardly betas who whine about “microaggressions” and unconscious bias, only living for themselves, thereby excluding them from being the target demographic anyway; I doubt their “boycott” would do anything to impact the success of the film, as long as it maintains Ian Fleming’s vision of Bond and doesn’t go woke.

Needless to say, leftists have once again proved that they’re completely depraved and utterly incapable of contributing anything intellectual or reasoned to geopolitical discourse.

Image: GabboT, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.