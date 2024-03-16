'Rigorously vetted' Haitian migrant flown into the U.S. accused of raping a disabled teenager in Massachusetts

What's Joe Biden's so-called "vetting" of illegal migrants worth?

Well, according to a report by Fox News's Bill Melugin, pretty much nothing.

BREAKING: Per DHS sources to me & @GriffJenkins, the Haitian man arrested for raping a 15 y/o disabled girl at a migrant hotel in Massachusetts Wednesday night came to the U.S. via the Biden admin’s parole program for Haitians, which allowed him to fly into JFK airport in NYC… pic.twitter.com/Kt4c4hU4Qn — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 15, 2024

That's right, nothing.

The man accused of this crime was a Haitian illegal who supposedly passed "a rigorous background check" after applying to get into the U.S. as an "asylum-seeker" through Biden's online CHNV parole program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. That was a questionable program introduced by Biden in January 2023 to reduce the size of border surges in order to keep the Fox News cameras off of them. In so doing, the accused rapist then got flown into the U.S., and began his heinous crime spree in Massachusetts which claimed a vulnerable 15-year-old girl as his victim.

According to the left-leaning American Immigration Council:

On January 5, 2023, the Biden administration announced its intent to provide “safe and orderly pathways to the United States” for up to 30,000 nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. The new program, formally known as the Processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans (CHNV), allows certain people from these four countries who have a sponsor in the U.S. and who pass a background check to come to the U.S. for a period of two years to live and work lawfully, using a legal mechanism known as “humanitarian parole.”

According to the Voice of America:

Applicants legally enter the country once they prove they have financial sponsors in the U.S. and pass background checks. The humanitarian parole authority allows the approved applicants to live and work legally in the U.S. temporarily.

This Haitian passed a "background check," flew to the states on a flight that's still unclear whether it was free (the administration and its allies say such trips aren't free but already we see they've lied about "rigorous" vetting), got work authorization, and a host of other services from Uncle Sugar, yet it didn't take him long to start preying on Americans as standard violent criminal.

What kind of people is Biden importing into the country? It's as if he's importing Haiti's criminal class, a truly violent bunch, under the dynamic modern Latin American dictators use, which is to use uncontrolled crime to control the law-abiding population.

It doesn't sound like anyone did a background check that was worth anything. Who did his background check? Why did he pass?

According to a leftist AIC source quoted by VOA:

"Every person approved for parole is vetted by the U.S. government prior to being granted the status. The idea that people arriving through this government program are 'unvetted' or 'illegal immigrants' is flagrantly wrong," Reichlin-Melnick said. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson also told VOA those with approved applications and travel permission must buy a plane ticket to fly into the United States on a commercial airline — and they are screened and inspected when they arrive at a port of entry.

Neither of those sources explained how the accused Haitian rapist somehow got in with all that vetting and screening and inspecting.

And since he came in on "humanitarian parole," neither would say exactly what the “urgent humanitarian or significant public benefit reasons” for letting him in were, which is how parole is granted

What's more, many have asked where the hell was his sponsor? He reportedly wasn't living with his sponsor, suggesting that someone just signed him in and let him out, which ought to be investigated as some kind of fraud since that's not how sponsorship works. Meanwhile, officials just waved him through customs.

Back then, when Biden was touting his program, he insisted that his vetting would be "rigorous":

According to VOA:

During a speech on January 5, 2023, Biden said an applicant must have a lawful sponsor in the United States. Then the applicant has to "undergo rigorous background checks and apply from outside the United States and not cross the border illegally in the meantime," Biden said. "If they apply and their application is approved, they can use the same app, the CBP One app, to present at a port of entry and be able to work in the United States legally for two years. That's the process."

The CBPOne app? The one that lets in 99% of its applicants? Again, there doesn't seem to be any vetting, any more than there was among the hordes of humanity transported out of Afghanistan in chaotic flights out.

It's worth nothing that all four of those countries are known to have emptied their jails, freeing their convicted violent felons specifically to migrate into the U.S., which underlines why this program is such a recipe for disaster In Venezuela's case, the convicts were reported freed under the condition that they migrate to the U.S. How many of them have gotten in under this program?

So many of Venezuela's criminals have in fact gotten in under Joe Biden's many open borders policies and programs that Venezuela's famously high crime rate has reportedly gone down.

Now we are facing a Haitian deluge as that entire country collapses into lawlessness, run by some thug named "Barbecue."

There are no doubt good and industrious Haitians who are endangered and should be able to come here as real refugees, the kind of refugees who go back when they can.

But obviously, Haitian criminals looking to hit the bigtime come in along with them, with Joe Biden's version of "rigorous" vetting, and they are getting in.

Congress needs to start looking into these claims of 'vetting' and demand real vetting, as well holding both officials who vet and sponsors of these criminals criminally responsible for the people they let in, too. There are already signs of fraud all over this program and Americans are paying the price.

