RFK Jr. has a running mate, and she’s a radical leftist

Conservatives, we need to disabuse ourselves of the idea that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is a moderate.

Revealed just minutes ago, Kennedy has selected a running mate, a fellow Californian, Nicole Shanahan:

BREAKING: RFK Jr. names multimillionaire San Francisco lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his VP pick pic.twitter.com/sniX8Jn1JS — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 26, 2024

Written earlier today, prior to the announcement from Kennedy, an item out at Breitbart News reported on the “rumor” of Shanahan’s selection, and her past political loyalties:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s rumored choice for a running mate is a leftist ‘criminal justice’ advocate who has given thousands to President Joe Biden and Democrats. … More specifically, it appears Shanahan gave $30,000 to the Biden campaign in 2020, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data. She also has made several donations to ActBlue, the Democrat fundraising arm, as well as one to the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Shanahan was previously Google royalty, having been married to the company’s co-founder until last year, and is a leftist lawyer out of San Francisco—hence her focus on criminal justice “reform” initiatives which translated, means lawlessness and “progressive” criminality.

Unsurprisingly, she’s also a financial supporter of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón; according to the official recall movement seeking to remove Gascón from office, Shanahan gave Gascón at least $175,000 in donations. The man is a Soros-owned DA, and a reliable advocate of abusers and criminals. Among other things, Gascón has enforced, and continues to do to so, a number of directives, including:

The elimination of cash bail

Ending the use of sentence enhancements and letting violent criminals off easy

Refusing to prosecute juveniles as adults, regardless of the crime or circumstances

Abandoning victims at parole hearings

Declining to prosecute crimes that affect quality of life

Never seeking the death penalty or life without parole, even in the most egregious cases

And apparently Shanahan also supported Buttigieg? How is that even possible? How did that freak ever rally any support?

RFK Jr. has named far left Democrat donor and activist Nicole Shanahan as his vice president. Nicole provided financial support to both Pete Buttigieg & Biden. She also funded Soros-backed DA George Gascón. pic.twitter.com/IL51Co5VTG — @amuse (@amuse) March 26, 2024

.@RogerJStoneJr talks RFK Jr.'s VP pick on 'Stone Zone': "Nicole Shanahan, whose ex-husband was one of the founders of Google. She has, in the past provided financial support for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, as well as... Pete Buttigieg" pic.twitter.com/ydLvnfA4L9 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) March 26, 2024

If you scroll through Shanahan’s FEC donations list, you find that not only did she donate to Joe Biden’s campaign fund in 2020, but she donated thousands to Hillary’s campaign in 2016. She’s also donated to “Emily’s List” which explicitly aims to “recruit, train, and support Democratic pro-choice [emphasis added] women running for office up and down the ballot.”

Kennedy is not a “common sense moderate” as many conservatives seem to believe; he’s an out-and-out leftist, with one redeeming quality, and this is his vocal opposition to Big Pharma. Here’s an astute articulation, via someone in the Breitbart comments:

Its [sic] pathetic how conservatives fall for it every time. They are just so desperate to ‘reach across the aisle’ and try to make nice with these leftists. How about treating the enemy trying to destroy you like an enemy? How about we stop pandering and groveling trying to make them like us? And we start making them respect us for a change?

Too many conservatives are known for our lack of fortitude, or willingness to fight, always looking to make peace and not be disagreeable; too many have such a low threshold for a win, they’ll seemingly take anything. And, a lot of conservatives seem to think that Kennedy will pull more votes from Joe than he will Trump, but I beg to differ—if we’ve learned one thing about voters on the left, what is it?

They’re utterly shameless.

They have no qualms about voting for a man who literally told black voters that they weren’t really black if they dared defy the Democrat party and vote for President Trump. They don’t lose an ounce of sleep over the fact that Biden’s own daughter allegedly wrote about being hunted down in the shower by her father. They cheer on what they know is obvious lawfare and egregious abuse of the justice system, because it satiates their “get Trump” bloodlust (for now). They have no remorse for their vote after witnessing what illegals are doing to this country, and apparently don’t feel an ounce of guilt that our lives, our wealth, and our liberty is being stolen, as we’re being taxed and robbed into poverty. They look at babies mutilated by abortionists and laugh. They celebrate pedophiles exposing children to fetish sex acts, aberrant behavior, and pornography.

Why would they have a sudden crisis of conscience now? Now, miraculously, they can’t seem to put their name down next to the horrendously disgusting man that Biden is because there’s a more “moral” option in Kennedy? I just can’t reconcile that. What I can conceive of is the go-along-to-get-along conservative who doesn’t want to be seen as a “MAGA extremist” vote for the “moral” moderate.

Let’s hope this is another wake-up call for conservatives who somehow believe Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is a “centrist” and his movement is nothing more than a rejection of both the “right” and the “left” poles of the political establishment.

Image: Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.