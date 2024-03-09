Remembering the women Hamas brutally slaughtered, captured

Hey there, people born with women’s parts: yesterday was International Women’s Day.

Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #InspireInclusion. Celebrate women’s achievement. Raise awareness about discrimination. Take action to drive gender parity. IWD belongs to everyone, everywhere. Inclusion means all IWD action is valid.

I’m still imagining. Probably you are, too. Meanwhile, the “Palestinian” 99.99% Muslims in Hamas-governed Gaza definitely didn’t honor the day, especially the international part, as this New York Times investigative report from last month sickeningly demonstrates.

(Warning: Normal individuals will have nightmares after reading this, so below is a minute excerpt.)

‘Screams Without Words’: How Hamas Weaponized Sexual Violence on Oct. 7 A Times investigation uncovered new details showing a pattern of rape, mutilation and extreme brutality

The Times interviewed several soldiers and volunteer medics who together described finding more than 30 bodies of women and girls in and around the rave site and in two kibbutzim in a similar state as Ms. Abdush’s — legs spread, clothes torn off, signs of abuse in their genital areas.

Indeed, “Palestinian” Hamas attacks beginning on October 7, 2023 and continuing to this day, especially against women, were so brutal, so savage, that some shocked reporters were willing to delicately authenticate them, forcing the U.N. to finally respond. Sort of.

‘Clear and convincing information’ that hostages held in Gaza subjected to sexual violence, says UN Special Representative Following a 17-day visit to Israel, the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict reported on Monday that she and a team of experts had found “clear and convincing information” of rape and sexualized torture being committed against hostages seized during the 7 October terror attacks. Pramila Patten added in a press release issued along with the report that there are also reasonable grounds to believe that such violence, which includes other “cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”, may be continuing against those still being held by Hamas and other extremists in the Gaza Strip. The report from her Office arose from an official visit to Israel at the invitation of the Government which included a visit to the occupied West Bank, between 29 January and 14 February. In the context of the coordinated attack by Hamas and others of 7 October, the UN mission team found that there are reasonable grounds to believe that conflict-related sexual violence occurred in multiple locations, including rape and gang rape in at least three locations in southern Israel. The team also found a pattern of victims - mostly women - found fully or partially naked, bound and shot across multiple locations which “may be indicative of some forms of sexual violence”.

“Some forms of sexual violence.” Oh. Well, this is the U.N., so they have to be careful not to offend their anti-Israel, anti-Jewish members — i.e., most of them.

Remember this when you read or hear about how mean and nasty the Israelis are to the sweet, innocent Gazans, who lived so nicely in their lovely homes and had enough food until those nasty Israelis destroyed everything for no reason at all.

And remember the hypocrisy of the Muslim response to International Women’s Day, as related by Islamic Relief Worldwide with not even an acknowledgment of the horrors their brethren inflicted on others. Yeah, yeah, I know.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Najah Almugahed, Gender Protection and Inclusion Advisor at Islamic Relief examines how the needs vs rights debate applies to women in humanitarian crises, calling for more aid to cover women’s basic needs. After nearly a decade residing away from home, I managed to go back for a visit last year. Home is Yemen, which is experiencing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Despite the joy of reuniting with family and friends, witnessing the devastation of basic services, extreme poverty and higher rates of inequality left its mark on my heart. The reality painted a grim picture of a population teetering on the brink of famine, with two-thirds in dire need of humanitarian assistance and protection services, according to UNHCR. In addition to these challenges, I observed a subtle shift in gender roles. Women in Yemen are increasingly taking on ‘productive’ roles – engaging in income-generating activities and breaking into traditionally male-dominated jobs such as waitressing or retail. However, this shift in Yemen and elsewhere is often sparked by necessity, rather than a genuine commitment to equal rights and opportunities. Even with their expanded responsibilities, women continue to shoulder the traditional roles of homemaking and caregiving without a corresponding reduction in expectations. ...

There are still Israeli women — and men — in dire captivity in Muslim Gaza who are being ignored even after International Women’s Day, while many still shed their crocodile tears over the plight of the starving Gazans. On this, the day after International Women’s Day, the hypocrisy of the women — and men — who “celebrate” this day grows. Decent women — and men — will truly celebrate the spirit of “International Women’s Day” by demanding the return of all Israeli hostages — now!

Image via Pexels.