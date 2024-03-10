Piffle light … keepin' the logic fluffy and the spin immoral at CNN

Watching CNN is a bit like watching someone who locked their keys in a convertible … with the top down … except that it’s less watchable, and not nearly as fun or funny outside of the irony of the “most trusted name in news” lying like Pinocchio all day, every day.

It’s a frustrating, maddening experience, really more akin to listening so someone you know was out cheating on you, offer up a fictional story about how they were out visiting a sick relative, than a news program.

It’s not even news, it’s “news” (fictionalized current events themed advocacy based programming).

CNN doesn’t make it up as they go, they are fed an endless steaming pile of narrative, and they just regurgitate it.

CNN doesn’t issue corrections for broadcasting incorrect information … they tried once, but they got Wite-Out all over their teleprompters.

As stupid as CNN is … ironically, when a CNN talking hairpiece moves to MSNBC, the average intelligence of both networks' office staff goes up.

I don’t watch CNN (much) for the same reason I don’t huff paint … it kills too many brain cells, and makes the user delusional and paranoid … and it gives me a headache.

Then there’s the constant race-baiting, class-baiting, and gender-baiting … one might say that the folks at CNN are “master baiters.”

Speaking of CNN Chief Legal Analyst, Jeffery Toobin, and the utter moral turpitude on parade at the network ...

Why does this guy still work there after the non-apology, apology he gave for his behavior during a Zoom call meeting at another media outlet (that wisely fired him)?

Jeff wasn’t sorry about his behavior, he said he was sorry the camera was on. Jeffery basically said that only problem with him badgering the one-eyed witness during a Zoom call … was that the camera was on.

Jeff’s moral stance leaves me wondering why the world doesn’t get a restraining order against him to keep him 1,500 feet from any and all television cameras.

But bringing Jeffery back isn’t immoral (or immature) enough for CNN. In order to crawl around in the sewers properly, they had to bring on a Democrat congresswoman (and believe me, she’s both a lower case 'd' and 'c' in that title).

Sadly for me (and CNN it turns out), Friday was quilt-washing day, and the cleanest laundromat in town plays CNN. Although I was only exposed to about 10 minutes of their drivel, it was enough time for them to demonstrate both stupidity and immorality … in one sentence.

In that sentence, Susan Wild (D-PA), made the dumbest, most immoral comment I’ve ever heard.

“If you have a moral objection to abortion, the solution is easy… don’t have one”…

So what the congresswoman was saying; is that if you feel murder is immoral, don’t kill anyone. If you think stealing is wrong, don’t steal. If you think rape is wrong … don’t rape.

Yeah congresswoman … because that’s how government functions in Western Civilization.

Here’s one more little 'c' for Cngresswoman Wild … if you don’t want to get pregnant, don’t engage in coitus.

Despise all the claims of “nonbinary” genders and the like … pregnancy is still 100% preventable. And it still takes two to tango.

But in her discussion of “reproductive rights,” lost on her is that abortion isn’t reproductive, abortion is the opposite of reproduction.

But the priestess of the unborn sacrificial alter business often uses misleading terminology to suit her agenda (you know…not planned, and not parenthood).

CNN is a disgusting organization. I’m wondering why they don’t just show the “no more wire hangers” scene from Mommy Dearest. Faye Dunaway playing Joan Crawford at her worst, is still more watchable than Susan Wild at her best … and it would be a more intelligent argument for the indefensible crime of murdering a baby in the womb.

The stupidity and hypocrisy are one thing… but when Hustler magazine has more journalistic integrity (and frankly, higher moral standards) … oh, how the mighty have fallen, and they just can’t seem to get up!

I will not accept a lecture from: the British government on human rights; Keith Richards on sobriety; or CNN on morality. A few years ago CNN was all up in arms about the maskless “killing grandma”… and abortion basically does the same thing (no grandbabies, no grandmas).

I can’t believe a trip to the laundromat has to be so disgusting. Maybe I need a bigger washer and dryer. Because the “news” is starting to sound a lot like the lyrics of the Iron Maiden song “Two minutes to midnight."