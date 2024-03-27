Oregon governor’s same-sex partner claims to be a mentally ill alcoholic

Lots of people have untidy personal lives, but data show that same-sex couples have a higher percentage of issues leading to personal problems (substance abuse, spousal abuse, mental illness, etc.). That’s certainly the case with Oregon’s lesbian governor, Tina Kotek. It recently came to light that Kotek’s “wife,”* Aimee Kotek Wilson, has been acting as a stand-in for Kotek, complete with a taxpayer-funded security detail and that Kotek is spending more taxpayer money to expand Kotek Wilson’s role. While this little scandal roles, and perhaps to distract from it, Kotek Wilson announced on Tuesday that she’s a recovering alcoholic with an unidentified mental illness.

In 2022, Oregon elected Tina Kotek, a very out-and-proud lesbian, as its governor. According to Kotek’s Wikipedia page, she seems to be a very focused politician: She wants denser housing in Oregon and has worked hard to destroy single-family neighborhoods by getting legislation passed to allow fourplexes in formerly spacious, less-populated neighborhoods. (The Democrats did this in California, too.) It’s not a coincidence that suburbs tend to vote Republican.

Of course, Democrats attacking single-family homes always do so under the banner of creating more housing. However, the same people who oppose single-family homes always support rent control and laws making eviction difficult. Both of these things disincentivize being a landlord. Only the huge corporate concerns that build huge, densely populated complexes are willing to take the risks because they have legal departments at their backs.

Image: Tina Kotek and Aimee Kotek Wilson. YouTube screen grab.

Densely crowded populations vote Democrat because they’re dependent on the government. They cannot grow their own food (no land) or store their own food (no space). They don’t need cars because vertical communities prefer public transportation, unlike rural or suburban communities, which cover more land and, therefore, require cars. Having children in densely populated areas is inconvenient and expensive (public transportation isn’t child-friendly, playgrounds are limited and not child-friendly, and schools are dangerous), so urban people tend not to have families. Whether they’re just out of college or older people dependent on government services, they like or need government.

But I digress. It’s enough to say that Kotek’s lesbianism (which is one of the main points about her on Wikipedia page) and her housing policies say that she’s a leftist’s leftist. Her web page also shows someone who’s beloved of Planned Parenthood, unions, environmentalists, developers, the LGBTQ Borg, the gun grabbers, and anyone else gathered under the leftist-Democrat heading.

The great thing about being one of the left’s beloveds is that you don’t get a whole lot of scrutiny, an absence of oversight that is an invitation to bad behavior. Even in Oregon, though, the media couldn’t ignore that Kotek was spending a lot of taxpayer money:

Gov. Tina Kotek this month ordered that her wife, Aimee Kotek Wilson, be provided a consistent security detail by the Oregon State Police when attending events on behalf of the governor’s office, said Elisabeth Shepard, Kotek’s spokesperson. Kotek Wilson has occasionally had security protection when representing the governor’s office at public events in the past, Shepard said. She did not say what the upgraded protection will look like or how much it will cost. “This change was made using existing resources from the governor’s office budget,” Shepard said in a statement Monday night. Kotek Wilson will attend the National Governors Association First Spouses Retreat in Utah later this week. The Oregon State Police will provide security protection to Kotek Wilson on the trip, Shepard said.

Kotek also hired a consultant who, for $72,000, will spend six months “to explore the creation of an Office of the First Spouse.” There’s more. “Kotek Wilson also has a scheduler, Yasmin Solorio,” although no one’s talking about how much Solorio gets paid for the job.

In addition, Kotek Wilson, a social worker, is a busy bee in Kotek’s administration, frequently attending Kotek’s weekly meetings about “behavioral health initiatives” and other weekly meetings about Kotek’s schedule. We’re told that her attendance is unpaid, although Kotek Wilson does get an office in the governor’s office.

Here’s how a local news outlet summed up the current situation:

Kotek Wilson’s involvement in the administration, the money spent to try to give her a paying job, and the money spent on her security detail are raising eyebrows. And on Tuesday, Kotek Wilson explained that she’s got other problems, as well.

Aimee Kotek Wilson, the wife of Gov. Tina Kotek, said Tuesday she lives with mental illness and is in recovery from alcohol use disorder. “I share this information about myself now, and have in the past, in the hopes it will make a difference and reduce stigma,” said Kotek Wilson in a statement issued by Kotek’s spokesperson.

I don’t know if Kotek Wilson reduced stigma, but she sure did conform to stereotype. The reality is that same-sex relationships are often dismal places because members of the homosexual community have much higher rates of alcoholism and drug abuse, domestic abuse, mental illness, and suicidal ideations—and all this in a time when the LGBTQ+ community has never been more powerful or lauded. In other words, while the linked sites blame stigma and repression, there’s a lot less than there used to be.

Mental illness and alcoholism are terrible things, and I wish Kotek Wilson well in her struggles. Having said that, a hard-left governor who wants to give taxpayer money and prominence to a lesbian partner who struggles with substance abuse and mental illness really isn’t a great look, either for leftism or for LGBTQ+ power couples.

_______________

*I don’t care that the Supreme Court found an imaginary right to same-sex marriage in the Constitution. Husband and wife are heterosexual terms and I will not concede them.