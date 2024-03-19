Obama-appointed Chicago judge rules that the 2A applies to an illegal, and he has a right to keep his illegally-possessed firearm

The lawless free-for-all created by the political establishment and an apathetic voting class has me seriously considering renouncing my American citizenship—just think about all the possibilities!

You don’t pay income tax. The government hands you prepaid debit cards loaded with thousands of dollars. You get “free” trips to swanky enclaves like Martha’s Vineyard, only to be treated like guests of honor. You’re provided with “free” room and board at high-end hotels, or you’re given the leeway to squat in an American’s home. And now, leftist judges tell you that you have Second Amendment rights which cannot be infringed upon, and you can keep your guns no problem, even if you were breaking the law with them—I mean, these are perks and privileges we second-class real citizens aren’t afforded.

Here’s the story, from a report published at The Epoch Times yesterday:

Prosecutors charged Heriberto Carbajal-Flores, the illegal alien, in 2020 after he was found in Chicago carrying a semi-automatic pistol despite ‘knowing he was an alien illegally and unlawfully in the United States.’

But for some reason, Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, an Obama-appointed judge of the Northern Illinois District Court, decided that the text of the Second Amendment applied to Carbajal-Flores, ruling in favor of the illegal being able to retain his personal firearm(s). From the Epoch Times article:

‘The noncitizen possession statute, 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(5), violates the Second Amendment as applied to Carbajal-Flores,’ Judge Coleman, appointed under President Barack Obama, wrote in her 8-page ruling. ‘Thus, the court grants Carbajal-Flores’ motion to dismiss.’

I think she got it a little backwards—this amendment was written so that citizens could arm themselves to repel an invasion… it was never meant for arming the invaders! Furthermore, how did an illegal even get a gun, since he’s not allowed to buy one, especially in Illinois? I thought the state had strict gun control measures in place to ensure that criminals (every illegal is automtically a felon) didn’t get their hands on firearms?

Judge Coleman also wrote this, via Not the Bee:

Carbajal-Flores has never been convicted of a felony, a violent crime, or a crime involving the use of a weapon. Even in the present case, Carbajal-Flores contends that he received and used the handgun solely for self-protection and protection of property during a time of documented civil unrest in the Spring of 2020. … Additionally, Pretrial Service has confirmed that Carbajal-Flores has consistently adhered to and fulfilled all the stipulated conditions of his release, is gainfully employed, and has no new arrests or outstanding warrants.

Now I’ve never been convicted of a felony, a violent crime, or a crime involving the use of a weapon, and I only carry a firearm for personal protection too—especially since Joe Biden welcomed in millions of criminals—but for some reason, I can’t imagine I’d be granted the same leniency if I were to strut around Chicago armed without the appropriate licenses….

Call me crazy, but with the open border and millions of “newcomers” saturating our landscape, I can’t help but wonder if this is why so many bureaucratic and regulatory federal agencies have spent years arming up; here are some uncomfortable stats, via The Daily Signal:

The IRS has stockpiled 4,500 guns and 5 million rounds of ammunition in recent years, including 621 shotguns, 539 long-barrel rifles, and 15 submachine guns. … The Veterans Administration purchased 11 million rounds of ammunition (equivalent to 2,800 rounds for each of its officers), along with camouflage uniforms, riot helmets and shields, specialized image enhancement devices, and tactical lighting. … The Department of Health and Human Services acquired 4 million rounds of ammunition, in addition to 1,300 guns, including five submachine guns and 189 automatic firearms for its Office of Inspector General.

(The list goes on… and on… and on….)

Setting the precedent that when illegals get caught with firearms there are no consequences simply means that the terrorists and bad actors who are definitely here and continue to enter can in fact, “legally” carry firearms—kind of gives new context to the thousands of “military-aged” Chinese and African males who have poured in over the last couple of years….

