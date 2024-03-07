Not satire: In preparation for the SOTU, Joe Biden taps Hollywood for a Zoom call for advice

Redlining the cringe-meter—a fake president gets pointers from other fake presidents.

You may’ve heard I’ve got a big speech coming up.



So, I thought I would hear from some folks who have done the job before – sort of.

As a colleague said, there are literally, “no words” for a stunt like this.

After all we’ve experienced with Joe Biden, his troupe of incompetents, and a voter class of the most immoral and useful idiots in the history of the country, you’d think nothing would surprise us anymore:

We’ve dealt with “pup play” perverts posing for official portraits while wearing fetish gear and official military uniform.

We’ve had a top male official at the Department of Energy get nabbed for stealing women’s luggage—not once, not twice, but three times—while also getting pictured wearing these stolen goods to official state functions.

White House security can apparently discover illicit drugs on the property’s premises, but can’t narrow down who’s snorting lines near the Situation Room, and it’s all just a non-event for the media.

The man in the Oval Office can’t stop himself from smelling and fondling children on camera, and his own daughter’s alleged diary entries accuse him of sexual assault and molestation. Again, this is ignored by legacy media. (When one of the actors talks about his own fictional tenure, he says he behaved “very badly”; at this point the camera pans to Biden, who’s seen with a lascivious smirk, and one can only imagine who comes to mind, and I seriously doubt it’s Jill.)

Men with breast implants exposing themselves on the White House lawn during a Pride event gets marketed as “inclusion” and flamboyant sex addicts hysterically flailing around the halls for Christmas time is “progress.”

The purported “first lady” tells Hispanics they’re as “unique” as “breakfast tacos” and says “see say pwodway” for “sí, se puede.”

Honestly, the cringey video was just very on-brand for all things Biden.

Call me crazy, but if Biden really wanted to appeal to the people, perhaps he should ask them what he should be concerned about… no? Better yet, you know who he should have called? A man who’s had real experience doing the job, delivering some of the most incredible SOTU moments in history like… this one:

Remember Trump’s 1st day walking into Congress as President



& all the democrats were fuming? One of my favorite moments in history pic.twitter.com/dPgj0djXVN — E (@ElijahSchaffer) June 16, 2023

