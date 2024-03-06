Nikki Haley reportedly set to suspend her campaign after epic rejection at the polls last night

Rȯmp: “high-spirited, carefree, and boisterous play”; “an easy winning pace”; see also: “runaway”.

Reuters described Super Tuesday’s Republican results as a “romp” for President Trump; it was a beautiful sight, mostly because it was an epic rejection of Nikki Haley and the establishment she represents. At this moment, Trump is walloping Haley; he’s pushing 1,000 delegates, while Haley’s plateaued at 89. As friends from church said , “vote for a president, not a warmonger.”

And finally, finally, this woman is reportedly set to bow out this morning at 10 a.m. EST.

Well, it’s about darn time, having only pulled the warmongers and bureaucrats of Washington D.C. and the TDS “Republicans” of socialist Vermont.

Yet, for some reason, although she’s reportedly going to be suspending her Republican presidential campaign, is she really leaving the race? Or, is she preparing a third-party run?

After all, Haley is the perfect operative. She’s clearly shameless, fine to suffer iterations of defeat without so much as a pang of disgrace—her circumstances give me second-hand embarrassment—and she’s a bitter and petty woman, with serious animus toward Trump.

And, we all know Haley isn’t a very smart woman; she’s a… birdbrain (an insult to birds as they can actually determine the difference between the sexes). Now Haley’s campaign may have just been a vanity project, but I don’t believe so, and I suspect her bosses are the same people who orchestrated January 6th; if so, we can expect that they won’t go quietly into the night and accept last night’s results.

It wasn’t until I lived in Arizona and learned firsthand how duplicitous the GOP really is that I realized “spoilers” are one of the establishment’s most tried and true strategies: Oh, you little people think you can have a say? Well we’ll show you, and until you get in line and bend to our selection, you’re going to get the Democrat.

Of course, it’s not like Haley was ever a conservative, but now she can join the litany of public has-beens (Jenna Ellis, Bill Barr, Mike Pence, etc.) who burned their own reputations and legacies on their “get Trump” fool’s errand.

The voters have spoken... but did that ever matter to Haley?

