‘Nex’ Benedict’s suicide reveals the left’s immoral exploitation of broken people

I’ve had this one sitting open in my browser for several days and want to get to it before the story is too far away in the rearview mirror of political discourse. It has to do with the death of Dagny “Nex” Benedict, the 16-year-old girl who denied her femininity, got in a fight in the girl’s bathroom, and then committed suicide. Conservatives, of course, were blamed for her death, first being accused of murder by proxy through the bathroom fight, and then being accused of driving her to suicide. The reality, though, is that her own family victimized her, and leftist social institutions didn’t help but almost certainly drove her further into despair.

As you may recall, Nex, a self-identified “non-binary” 16-year-old girl ended up in the hospital after a fight in the girl’s restroom at her Oklahoma high school. A video of her in the hospital, though, revealed her boasting about having started the fight. However, the next day Nex was dead and, within minutes of news of her death, conservatives, starting with Libs of TikTok, were accused of murder by proxy. That’s because the whole cadre of leftists believed that it was the bathroom fight and the blow to her head that caused Nex to die:

They slammed Nex's head against the bathroom floor and he blacked out and the next day he died and they will face zero consequences for it.



Nex’s autopsy, however, revealed that she’d committed suicide, taking a lethal dose of Benadryl. Nor was this accidental, for she would have had to swallow 50 to 100 pills to kill herself. That wasn’t all, though, the New York Times explains:

A medical examiner’s report said that the teenager had been found with a “combined toxicity” of diphenhydramine, an antihistimine [sic] commonly used for allergies, and fluoxetine, a drug often used to treat depression. [snip] Ms. [Sue] Benedict [Nex’s grandmother and guardian] told the police that Nex took medication at night for anxiety and “mood swings” but had not taken any that day. When she was asked whether Nex took illicit drugs, Ms. Benedict said no but added that Nex “has vaped.”

But that still wasn’t all. Next had even more problems:

The 11 pages released indicate handwritten notes ‘suggestive of self-harm’ were found in Nex's room by family members, and that the teen has a history of ‘bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, self-harm (cutting)’.

The big question is why Nex was such a deeply unhappy person. Was it because she was transgender in the ugly, transphobic state of Oklahoma? Well, maybe. But a more likely answer lies in Nex’s past, and it’s an unutterably tragic one. It turns out that Nex’s father molested her for years, culminating in anal rape when she was just nine years old:

On July 17th, 2019, when Dagny was 11 years old, an arrest warrant was issued for James Everette Hughes, Dagny’s father. He was arrested on July 31st, 2019, in Sebastian County, AR. The charge was for rape of a minor under the age of 14, during the time period between May 2017 and August 2017, when Dagny was nine years old. Among many witnesses was Sue Benedict, the grandmother who would adopt Dagny in 2019. Hughes would accept a plea deal to sexual assault in the second degree on November 27th, 2019. He was sentenced to five years in prison with ten years suspended. He would be placed on the sex offender list and have no contact with his daughter. He was arrested again on January 25th, 2024, by the Little Rock Police Department for failing to comply with reporting as a sex offender, two weeks before Dagny would take her own life.

Also, is evident from the New York Times quotation Nex wasn’t living with her own mother, who had somehow vanished from her life. No wonder that Nex acted out her pain in every way possible with depression, anxiety, and self-harm. Frankly, her damage might have been too profound ever to repair.

But what I can tell you with certainty is that it didn’t help Nex to have the leftist Borg tell her that all the pain would go away if she denied her femininity. Instead, by further alienating Nex from her body, leftism merely added another pathology to the horrors inside that poor girl’s head.

One of the things that leftism does is exploit weakness. It takes youngsters, who are inherently weak because of ignorance, and damaged people like Nex and promises them paradise. In reality, all these promises are lies, whether it’s the alleged virtues of gender madness or the harmlessness of marijuana. Everything has destruction as its end.

Ultimately, leftism is a parasitical ideology that feeds on vulnerable people in order to strengthen itself. And for that reason, leftism stands exposed as something truly evil.

