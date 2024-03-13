Maybe they really are Nazis after all...

In the 1930s, when Hitler was rising to power, there were some Germans who correctly foresaw that the end result would be catastrophe for Europe and for the German people, as well as for Jews and others. They attempted to persuade their fellow Germans to oppose the impending dictatorship — as history tragically shows, to no avail.

Anecdotes include that of a man who escaped Germany with only one suitcase, planning to return in a few days, after people who supported Hitler regained their sanity and ousted him. Another concerns a man who eventually gave in to his son’s persistent requests to be permitted to join the Nazi Party. He felt that by doing so, his son at least would avoid persecution by the brown-shirted minions of the regime. In doing so, he handed his son over to doom. It is questionable whether father or son survived the resulting war, the war that skeletonized Berlin and left its people starving, entirely reliant on the mercies of those whom they had, until then, tormented.

Key to all of this in the 1930s was the false perception, renewed each day, that the Nazi government had gotten so bad that matters could not possibly get any worse. They just had to turn around and get back to a normal, civilized society. After all, just how bad could things get? Could they possibly lead to a worldwide war? (Japan’s Pacific ambitions relied heavily on, and were encouraged by, the expectation that Germany would defeat the British Empire and thereby expel it from Asia.) And the idea of millions dying in “death camps” seemed preposterous in 1933. Only barbarians could enact such a policy. Surely, civilized Germany could never, ever do such a thing.

Is it fair to compare modern America to the Germany of the era of 1933–45?

Decide for yourself. In America, the so-called “Free Speech” movement of the 1960s quickly morphed into the practice of censorship by shouting down speakers with whom the left disagrees. How far can that get? Racial civil rights, a good thing, eventually was deceptively adapted to women’s rights, gay rights, and even “animal rights.” Women’s rights became the right to kill millions of unborn children. Racial civil rights became the debilitations of multi-generational welfare for life. Add to all these the right of criminals, even murderers, to be released without punishment. Okay, no farther.

But farther there was.

The right of gays to be “left alone,” and then to marry each other, eventually became the right of homosexuality advocates to teach small schoolchildren the sexual practices of sodomy. No, this can’t be true! No one could have foreseen that a president of the United States, abetted by the entire Democrat party, and the courts, would use taxpayer money to bring children into “sex change” clinics to mutilate them, to permanently destroy their ability to grow into their natural sex. One would have been deemed insane to predict such a thing.

We have in the Oval Office an increasingly senile puppet whose handlers not only permit millions of illegal aliens to flood our nation, swelling our census with future representatives who will represent them, not us — not only permit, but actually pay for their lawless border-crossing with our tax dollars.

We now have in Congress people who openly acquiesce to foreign powers sworn to destroy America. We have corporate boards of directors who despise the ordinary hardworking citizen and who openly sneer at our flag and ridicule the idea of selfless patriotism. The rot has so deeply infested our nation that at least one congressman has admitted that there is no normal, procedural way to set things right.

We used to trust that election officials would not rig elections.

For decades, the question has been asked: when will Americans wake up? They have yet to do so, and the nightmare not only continues, but gets worse. Just as in 1933 Germany, antisemitism has become a dreadful fact of the political scene, especially on American college campuses. How far will it go?

Unlike in twentieth-century Germany, there are a few people in power who recognize, and oppose, the present trend toward an American tyranny. Governor Abbott of Texas is one, and he has the explicit support of twenty-five other governors. We have a tradition of independence, of private weapons ownership, and of refusing to be silenced.

Will these few, citizens and governors, be enough? Or will we sink into the mire that swallowed the mighty epitome of civilization that Germany once had been? There will be no one to come to our aid — only foreign armies to trample us. Will we allow our children to be enslaved?

As President Reagan once said, there are no easy choices, but there are simple ones.

Image via Pxfuel.