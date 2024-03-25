Kamala Harris petitions states to take a slice of a $750 million ‘investment’ pie to implement ‘red flag’ laws

This past weekend, Kamala Harris spoke from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to do two things: first, she announced the creation of a new federal “resource center” to “support the effective implementation” of “red flag” laws at an “accelerated” pace’ secondly, she urged states to take a slice of a $750 million gun control “investment” pie allocated from our dollars, both devalued and taxed, thanks to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Here’s this, from the White House “Fact Sheet” on Harris’s announcement:

The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to preventing gun violence. President Biden and Vice President Harris worked to enact the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA), the most significant gun safety law in nearly 30 years. Following this, the President created the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which is being overseen by Vice President Harris. The unprecedented Office is accelerating the implementation of BSCA, identifying new executive actions, partnering with state and local officials, and coordinating the first ever federal interagency response to mass shootings and concentrations of community violence.

Per the same press release, the new “resource center” will (ostensibly) perform a myriad of functions, namely mobilizing and assisting all local apparatuses to implement laws that strip a citizen of their right to due process:

The Resource Center will assist states, local governments, law enforcement, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service providers, and behavioral health and other social service providers in optimizing the usage of red flag laws – laws that allows a family member or law enforcement to seek a court order to temporarily take away access to guns if they feel a gun owner may harm themselves or others.

It will also provide training and “educational” instruction to these same factions of and operatives in government, run by the leftist academic Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, of course.

As AWR Hawkin at Breitbart News reported though, Harris failed to mention the failure that red flag laws have been as far as preventing unlawful shootings:

Harris did not mention that California adopted a red flag law in 2014, according to Giffords. However, FBI data showed that California led the nation in ‘active shooter incidents’ in 2021.

What’s most ironic though, is that this comes on the heels of a far-left Chicago judge’s ruling that determined illegal aliens indeed have a “right” to carry firearms, for personal protection and self-defense, especially considering the heightened political and civic tensions; so while the regime works double-time to strip law-abiding citizens of their constitutionally-protected rights, the government arms people who are literally felons.

Now, as a matter of personal opinion, I vehemently oppose red flag laws in their entirety, but… if we’re going to have “red flag” laws, and apply a guilty until proven innocent standard to certain groups of people, here’s where we ought to start: anyone who claims to be “trans” because they’re severely mentally ill, with disproportionate tendencies to harm, both himself/herself and others; Democrats, since most criminal shootings take place in Democrat strongholds; illegal aliens, because their presence in our country immediately classifies them as a criminal; and of course, last but not least, anyone in the government, since agents of the state have the worst track record and have been the greatest perpetrators of “gun violence.”

