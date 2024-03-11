Baying Jew-haters hurl abuse at little Jewish girl coming to opening of Holocaust museum in Amsterdam

At a Dutch museum dedicated to preserving the consequences of Jew-hate, a small girl got to experience that hate, too, as baying mobs waving Palestinian flags screamed out their hatred for Jews at the child.

Here is what was seen on Twitter:

De agressie van de haatzaaiers richtte zich gisteren ook tegen de jongste generatie joden. De achterkleindochter van overlevende Rudy Cortissos wordt uitgescholden. Dank burgemeester van Amsterdam dat u deze historische dag hebt laten ontsporen tot een van de zwartste voor joods… pic.twitter.com/DvcXWM3j7W — Ron Eisenmann (@RonEisenmann) March 11, 2024

The picture was curiously redolent of Norman Rockwell's famous masterpiece about desegregation of schools titled "The Problem We All Live With," in this illustrative painting:

Here's the best account of the context -- from The Guardian of all places:

Three-quarters of the Dutch Jewish population – 102,000 people – were killed by the Nazis during the second world war, the highest proportion in western Europe. But, unlike some other countries, the Netherlands has never had a national museum devoted to those horrors. That changed on Sunday when, eight decades after the second world war and in the presence of the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, the Dutch king opened the country’s first Holocaust museum on the site of an Amsterdam creche and former teaching college where 600 children were smuggled to safety. Wearing a kippah, the monarch, Willem-Alexander, said: “There is no excuse for not knowing, no room for perspective. Ifs and buts are not appropriate here. Knowing about the Holocaust is not optional. This museum shows us what happened. And not so very long ago.” Herzog, whose attendance sparked protests amid Israel’s continuing offensive in Gaza, said the museum sent “a clear and powerful statement: remember, remember the horrors born of hatred, antisemitism and racism and never again allow them to flourish.” “Unfortunately never again is now, right now. Because right now, hatred and antisemitism are flourishing worldwide and we must fight it together,” added the president. Waving Palestinian flags and banners, protesters in a square close to the museum voiced their anger at his visit, chanting “ceasefire now”. The human rights group Amnesty International, meanwhile, put up detour signs around the museum to direct Herzog to the international court of justice in The Hague.

The little girl was a great grandchild of one of the few Jewish survivors of the Nazi Holocaust of Dutch Jews. To take the Google Translate of the Dutch-language caption on Twitter:

#Holocaustmuseum The aggression of the hate mongers was also directed yesterday against the youngest generation of Jews. The great-granddaughter of survivor Rudy Cortissos is being verbally abused. Thank you, Mayor of Amsterdam, for derailing this historic day into one of the darkest for the Jewish Netherlands after the war. #Amsterdam

Which takes the standard pro-Palestinian Jew-hating protest we have seen since October to a whole new level.

It's shocking that anyone with any cause whatsoever would scream at a child. To scream at a Holocaust survivor child is utterly vile, and takes a special kind of antisemite to have the nerve to do it.

One thing this nasty, uncalled-for abuse of this small child tells us is that the left's claim that its so-called "anti-Zionism" has nothing to do with antisemitism is absolutely false. They claim it's about policy differences, not Jew-hate, but this incident lays it out loud and clear that this is about Jew-hate. They hate that child for surviving and their shrieks amount to cheering for Hitler. To do that in front of a Holocaust museum to an innocent child tells us everything we need to know about this crowd. They are naked Jew-haters and their brazenness abuse against children and a museum dedicated to the sacred memory of the lost signals that they're Hitler's spiritual denizens.

It doesn't get more vile than this. Maybe we ought to know more about who they are, whether they belong in Europe, who failed to teach them the history of the Jews, and why they turned up at that Holocaust museum to scream obscenities.

