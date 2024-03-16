January 6: The CIA got in on the fun

Americans are slowly learning just how much of the truth about January 6 the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) and the January 6 Committee (J6C) have hidden from them. The FBI has grudgingly admitted it had operatives present that day, but has refused to identify their type, roles and numbers. The J6C carefully covered up President Trump’s offer of 10,000 National Guard troops, and his continuing attempts to send them to the Capitol. Thanks to Judicial Watch, we’re now learning the CIA got in on the January 6 fun:

Judicial Watch announced today it received 88 pages of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) records from the Department of Justice in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit that show the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) deployed personnel to Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. Judicial Watch forced the release of the records through a June 5, 2023, lawsuit that was filed after the Justice Department failed to respond to an August 10, 2023, FOIA request for records and communications regarding shots being fired inside the U.S. Capitol, as well as requests for Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Response Team assistance on January 6, 2021 (Judicial Watch Inc. v U.S. Department of Justice (No. 1:23-cv-01608)).

Graphic: X Screenshot

Clearly, the BATF records are the tip of the iceberg.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) records include a series of text messages under the heading “January 7 Intel Chain” in which two separate references to participation by the CIA are made. One states that “two CIA bomb techs” are assisting with “a pipe bomb scene on New Jersey and D ST SE.” Another references “several CIA dog teams on standby.”

It's unknown if that refers to actual dog handlers, or if that’s some sort of code name.

Group texts contain a 4 p.m. hour message by persons whose names are redacted regarding two explosive devices found at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) building and one at the Republican National Committee (RNC): “Train traffic is stopped.” “It appears the powerplant is unfounded….” “Upper west Terrance of the capital breached by protesters.” “USCP is sending out a Mutual Aid request.” “Capital Police may be moving resources inside.” “Protesters are cutting tarp at bottom of scaffolding and moving up through that.” “FYSA-FC1, WASH1, SAC, ASAC responded to Capitol….” “2 explosive devices at DNC.” “One at rnc one at dnc.”

Those texts obviously refer to the continuing and covered up saga of the pipe bombs that weren’t, and a red pickup loaded with arms and Molotov cocktails, which story is only now coming to light.

The “Intel Chain” also reports on the shooting of Ashli Babbitt: “Shots fired house floor. 1 civilian down with a gun shot [sic] wound to the chest on the 2nd floor. Gunshot victim has been extracted. Shooting was officer involved.” A separate series of text messages is included in the records provided to Judicial Watch. In the 2 p.m. hour on January 6, 2021, the texts read:“West Terrace has been breached [redacted] … Explosion reported on the rotunda steps [redacted]. Shots fired at rotunda.” Shortly thereafter, another set of texts report: Party 1: “VP stuck inside last I heard.” Patry 2: Copy.” Party 1: “Capitol PD shot someone dead on house floor. Dead.” Party 2: “Christ. What was the final in the devices real or not [redacted].” Party 1: “Clearing Capitol now with bomb techs. Lots of damage.” Party 2: “Damn that’s scary. So sad. Thx for keeping me in the loop brother. I was able to get I [sic] go to my team and the Director before they heard it from outside sources.”

There were no bombs at the Capitol. I’ve been reporting on the murder of Ashli Babbitt, and the cover up protecting her Capitol Police murderer from the beginning. Not only was her murder a textbook case of a bad shoot, her killer, Michael Byrd, a man known for incompetence with his handgun, was promoted. Judicial Watch has filed a wrongful death lawsuit regarding Babbitt. Hopefully, that suit will eventually expose more MMPA abuses.

The CIA is supposed to be legally prevented from engaging in spying or law enforcement in America. Counter Espionage is the province of the FBI, but during the MMPA, both agencies have become even more weaponized than they were under Barack Obama. Obviously, both are now turned inward, focusing on suppressing the political enemies of the MMPA: Normal Americans.

Judicial Watch continues to do what others can’t: give Americans the knowledge to at least try to restrain unaccountable government. We’ve never needed that knowledge more.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.