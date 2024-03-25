It's the preachy women, stupid

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville blamed the party’s polling problems on “too many preachy females” and compared looking at President Biden’s remarkably low approval ratings to “walking in on your grandma naked.”

“You can’t get the image out of your mind,” Carville, 79, told The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd no.

The outspoken political consultant, who rose to national prominence leading President Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign, is back on the trail raising money for Democrats as well as working on a documentary.

Biden’s approval rating sits at an lowly 37% even after his highly touted State of the Union address.

Carville, a southerner never known to mince words, thinks that Democrats’ “feminine” focus on “woke stuff is killing us” — and could cost the party the election.