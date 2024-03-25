March 25, 2024
It's the preachy women, stupid
Yesterday, it was Bill Maher. Today, it's James Carville.
Yes, they are trying to wake up the Democrat party but will any one listen?
This is from Carville:
Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville blamed the party’s polling problems on “too many preachy females” and compared looking at President Biden’s remarkably low approval ratings to “walking in on your grandma naked.”“You can’t get the image out of your mind,” Carville, 79, told The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd no.The outspoken political consultant, who rose to national prominence leading President Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 presidential campaign, is back on the trail raising money for Democrats as well as working on a documentary.Biden’s approval rating sits at an lowly 37% even after his highly touted State of the Union address.Carville, a southerner never known to mince words, thinks that Democrats’ “feminine” focus on “woke stuff is killing us” — and could cost the party the election.
James has a point. The woke stuff is killing the party as any resident of Louisiana must know. I would go beyond the "preachy females" and make it liberal preaching types and looking down on traditional women, such as homemakers and home schoolers. The preaching goes on specially among those who believe that abortion is a sacrament or a reproductive right.
Carville also reminds the preachy women that men vote, too:
“If you listen to Democratic elites — NPR is my go-to place for that — the whole talk is about how women, and women of color, are going to decide this election,” he continued. “I’m like: ‘Well, 48 percent of the people that vote are males. Do you mind if they have some consideration?’”
Love it specially the reference to NPR. Glad to see that Carville agrees with most of us about NPR.
Remember that some NPR affiliate once played a "Recording of an Abortion On Air". The reporter wanted to let people know exactly what's happening inside an abortion clinic.
President Biden has a lot of polling problems, such as the border, inflation, a sense that the man is too old and a world from crisis to crisis. Nevertheless, there are too many preachy women who are turning off men and pushing a woke agenda killing the party.
The good news for Carville is that there aren’t many of those preachy women in Louisiana. Yes, women in Louisiana have strong opinions but not preachy wokish ones.
P.S.: Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.
Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License