In Chicago, cartel-tied illegal Venezuelans trump transgender illegal aliens

Here’s an “only in 2024” story: It seems that, in Chicago, a cartel-linked illegal alien Venezuelan with a long criminal record apparently shot an illegal alien man who claims to be a woman and works as a prostitute. One would think the shooter would be sucked into Chicago’s criminal justice system and put away for life for past crimes and transphobia. However, the alleged shooter walked right out of jail without charges.

The story comes from the Chicago Sun-Times, with my edits for accuracy, as opposed to wokeness:

Early one mild morning last month, a transgender woman [i.e., a man] who recently migrated from Venezuela [i.e., almost certainly “migrated” illegal] was waiting for a ride outside a Little Village nightclub when a driver pulled up and made an ominous remark in Spanish. “Bad gay,” he allegedly said before firing three shots at the [illegal alien transvestite] around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 4. [He] was struck in the groin and both legs and left in critical condition, according to Chicago police records.

The police decided this was no ordinary crime—because in Chicago, merely shooting someone in the groin and legs, leaving them in critical condition is a “meh”—but was, instead, a “hate crime.” With this impetus, they were able to determine that the suspect was “a 29-year-old Venezuelan man who was linked to a drug cartel by federal authorities.” Moreover, in a U.S. Marshal document, he was identified as an “illegal migrant.” Well, that doesn’t sound very good, but he’s been allowed to walk because the police cannot find a good witness.

However, there’s a little problem with the guy:

He had been arrested two days earlier in Austin and hit with a list of charges, including felonies for illegally possessing a gun and ammunition, court records show. After a judge ordered him released that day, police records show he was quickly arrested again and brought in for questioning. While he had been identified as the gunman and police had recovered key evidence — including a shell casing and video of the Ford Explorer used in the attack — Cook County prosecutors wouldn’t bring charges.

Later in the same article, we learn that, while in Chicago, “He was cited for driving without a license and blowing a stop sign, but the case was dropped the following day.” Is there nothing the guy can do to get arrested and stay in jail?

It turns out, too, that witnesses, including the victim, aren’t cooperating with law enforcement because this guy’s reputation precedes him:

A law enforcement source said the victim stopped cooperating because [he] believes [he] was targeted for being a sex worker and has fears about the suspect’s association with El Tren De Aragua, a violent Venezuelan gang known in South America for human trafficking and drug sales.

El Tren De Aragua isn’t just a violent gang. It’s the largest growing criminal organization in the world and, thanks to Biden’s policies, it’s here in America, along with (probably illegal) foreign nationals who are working as transvestite prostitutes. Combine this with leftist district attorneys, weak judges, and BLM-authored state bail laws, and we’re left with a system in which alleged criminals freely walk the streets…even when they’ve allegedly shot the left’s current favorite victim group.

This isn’t really much of a story nowadays. It’s pretty much par for the course. I just found it amusing in a black comedy kind of way because even intersectionality cannot stand against the Democrats’ complete destruction of any semblance of law and order in America. So, if you’re a repeatedly arrested illegal migrant with ties to a violent Venezuelan cartel, the streets are yours.

Image: Young, male illegal aliens. YouTube screen grab.