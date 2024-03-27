Illegals threaten U.S. food supply -report

In blue cities where illegals congregate, much of the long-term focus is on where the housing for 10 or 20 million "newcomers" is going to come from.

The problem, though, is much worse than housing. Out in the country, there are worries about where the food supply is going to come from with all this unvetted illegal immigration in the millions.

No, it's not just illegals eating all the food.

It's that unvetted illegals admitted into the country without inspection are bringing in untold diseases, which are already threatening livestock in border states like Texas.

According to the Epoch Times, which consulted a slew of experts:

Mass migration exposes the United States’ food supply to diseases and parasites that could ultimately affect national security, animal health experts told The Epoch Times. With unfettered illegal immigration—some 9 million encounters since 2021—the normal guardrails for inspection are ignored, raising the likelihood of unwanted diseases being brought across the border. Dr. Michael Vickers has been a veterinarian for about 50 years and served on the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC), The threat to the food supply is already apparent from the past cases of tuberculosis (TB) transmitted from illegal immigrants to dairy cows in Texas, he said. Concerns are growing that it’s only a matter of time before U.S. agriculture experiences a fresh disaster on a grand scale, Dr. Vickers said. “These people are just destroying our country. And our food supply is going to be a real critical issue,” he told The Epoch Times.

Health inspections for foreign nationals entering our country illegally have gone out the window. That's enabled the importation of many diseases which affect livestock and other agricultural output, and already these things are happening. Legal immigrants and even returning U.S. citizens must pass these inspections to protect the U.S. food supply. But under Joe Biden's catch-and-release, illegals are exempt from such cumbersome requirements. They get in on the honor system, once they tell the Border Patrol that they aren't sick.

What's wrong with this picture?

The Epoch Times reports that already these diseases are being imported. Some cattle herds in recent years have acquired tuberculosis from illegals working on Texas farms and ranches in 2015 and 2019. That was before Joe Biden's migrant surge. The odds now are that much more in the way of disease will be imported, particularly since many illegals are now crossing through the dreaded Darien Gap jungle of Panama, which is a rife with tropical and other diseases.

One threat officials and experts watching for is a Central American screwworm infestation, which is going on the region now and is known to devastate livestock. The worms or their eggs can be brought in with illegals who may not even be aware of their presence and eventually reach the cattle.

Another potential imported problem from catch-and-release is the fever-tick, which also devastates cattle herds. Already the border counties of Texas are under cattle quarantine for this potential problem. It appears that authorities know where the threat is coming from.

Herds are being devastated in places and the number of cattle farms and ranches has fallen precipitously, meaning, the price of meat is rising.

Bottom line here is that common sense regulations intended to protect cattle, other livestock, and plants, is standing straight-out unprotected from a huge host of traveling disease hosts, meaning, food production in some if not all areas has potential to fall. That's a threat to the food supply. Yet nothing is being done by Joe Biden who is utterly indifferent to the potential threat posed by catch-and-release.

They don't care, of course, as one expert in the report noted. They don't want us to eat meat anyway. They want us to eat bugs. But it's unlikely to stop with vulnerable cattle.

One way or another, Joe Biden and his wokester army allowing millions of illegals in, are determined to make bug-eating happen. It just won't be the 'sustainability' they think it will be because we're looking at a man-made famine, not a boutique cuisine fad.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License