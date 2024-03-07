House passes the ‘Schumer minibus’ spending bill, and Thomas Massie finds something very interesting buried in the text

Just as Joe Biden is set to deliver the annual State of the Union address tonight, this time ostensibly putting the corporations and wealthy abusers of the system on notice to fight for the little guy, his ideological cronies in Congress are doing the exact opposite.

Yesterday, the House passed a “scaled-down” spending bill to avert partial government shutdowns this weekend (one that Utah’s own Senator Mike Lee called the “Schumer minibus”) and of course, the bill doesn’t just fund the agencies set to close their doors, but includes new itemized expenses—entirely expected, since Congress-in-session undoubtedly makes for the most traitors under one roof at the same time. In fact, it would be surreal if they didn’t sell us out when they drafted up a spending bill.

And, as Kentucky’s own Representative Thomas Massie discovered, one of the new expenditures in the Johnson-Schumer minibus is right in line with the agenda of the globalist bureaucracies like the United Nations and the World Economic Forum: they’re coming for the farmers, because they’re coming for the people who feed us real food:

🚨 Hidden in this week’s Omnibus:



Lobbyists got $15 million dollars to implement ELECTRONIC TRACKING of all cattle in the U.S.



No law authorizes this!



It will be used by the GREEN agenda to limit beef production, and by the corporate meat oligopoly to DOMINATE small ranchers. pic.twitter.com/jNsmDcxUGT — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 6, 2024

When I say farmers I mean traditional farmers; not Big Agriculture and not the industrial cattle “farming” operations. Just yesterday, AT contributor John Klar wrote an absolutely superb essay on how beef cattle, raised and harvested the way God intended, are actually a panacea to a number of environmental issues—I highly suggest you give it a read, so I’ve linked it here. But, not only are cows the solution for environmental conservation, they’re the single-greatest source of nutrition that humans have. It’s not the raw milk and “red meat” causing the modern chronic health issues… it’s the ultra-processed foods, chemicals, seed oils, etc.

As Massie noted, this move will be used to limit beef production and methodically weed out and eliminate the small ranchers who aren’t “corporate meat” shills—we just saw what the government did to Amos Miller in Pennsylvania.

It’s just more centralization, and centralization is the root of all kinds of evil and tyranny. Since the inception of the federal government, anti-American political actors have sought to undermine our Founders’ vision of a decentralized system, usurping authority and consolidating it in Washington D.C. and the Fourth Branch, or the bureaucracy.

Gee, have we seen centralization of the food system, or… “collectivization” before? That’s right! In the Soviet Union under Joseph Stalin! And… what happened to the kulaks? Then… what happened after the kulaks were eliminated? Were the people fed?

Get away from the conventional food system as fast as you can.

Image: Public Domain.