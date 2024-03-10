March 10, 2024
He won't, because he can't
Imagine it's the Fall and the campaign is on.
Yes, it's a few months away but the Biden campaign is setting the table for saying no' to debate with former President Trump. It sorted started this week.
This is from The New York Post:
President Biden confirmed Friday that he may refuse to debate former President Donald Trump ahead of their anticipated election rematch.“It depends on his behavior,” the 81-year-old Biden told reporters as he left the White House for a campaign trip to Philadelphia.
Of course, how can he debate an insurrectionist? Why would the Biden White House stand on his stage with such a man?
The real reason is that President Biden can't.
First, he does not have the stamina to stand there for 90 minutes and go back and forth with the former president. It's one thing to read from a teleprompter and butcher words. Debate is more complicated.
Second, nothing is going right. Do you expect the "right/wrong direction" polls to change? Very unlikely in such a polarized nation. He is down 44.
Of course, all bets are off if the Democrats dump Mr. Biden. At the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris or California's Gov. Gavin Newson will have the same record to defend.
Debates? I don't think so!
Image: Screen shot from NBC News video, via YouTube