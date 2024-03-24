Guaranteed income programs come at a steep cost

Numerous guaranteed-income programs have been implemented in cities and counties across the fruited plain lately. This, even though they have been tried elsewhere before and found wanting. “Free” money may sound like a grand idea to the do-gooder mind, but it is obviously counterintuitive to a rational one. If one doesn’t need to work for money — or the things that money purchases, why would anyone work? I mean, if you could be fishing, watching your favorite shows, visiting with friends or family, getting high, etc., etc., why bother?

Is it really a benefit to be granted something without achievement? Hell, if you’re not working, you technically shouldn’t even be granted a participation trophy! Would the Stanley Cup (no, not the ones sold at Target and Dick’s) mean anything if it was simply awarded to a team or individual without any games being played? Should the Distinguished Service Cross go to that 30-year-old unemployed guy in your neighbor’s basement who plays video games 40 hours a week?

The obligatory disclaimer: I’m not talking about those who are truly unable to work or take care of themselves … but guaranteed income programs aren’t targeted at those folks, either.

We can debate whether the U.S. has been “fundamentally transformed” overall yet.

But it is inarguable that our culture and mores have been.

In days of yore, many people refused to accept charity of any type. Parents often told their kids to “pull yourself up by your own bootstraps,” “give it 110% effort” and “put your nose to the grindstone and your shoulder to the wheel.” Hard work and gratitude work the expectations, not entitlement and grievance-mongering.

Of course, in days of yore, parents routinely said similarly preposterous things like “a penny saved is a penny earned” and “treat others like you want to be treated yourself.”

Though these sentiments may be dismissed or seen as anathema by “progressives” today, they were part of the Judeo-Christian work ethos that led to the United States becoming the wealthiest nation on earth, winning two world wars, and going to the moon, for example.

Do most of us want guaranteed income programs? I don’t know, but I hope not. Though I suspect a fair percentage do.

Then there are things most of us don’t want, like electric vehicles (EVs), for reasons that are becoming increasingly obvious. Yet, the same government that would give us free money tells us we have to have them. That doesn’t seem very nice. But it is part and parcel of controlling us. We no longer have a government of, by, and for the people. We have a government of, by, and for … the government.

The more one gets, the more one wants, especially if it is cheaply obtained. Like a drug, we want more … more … more. This creates dependency. And that is why they are doing this. Governments don’t really wish to solve problems, they wish to create them. And then offer a purported cure…or more often something to make us feel better. Creating an entitlement mentality amongst the population effectively guarantees the government — and those in it — more power. In perpetuity.

Government wants us to be slaves, or, a perhaps less offensive term, “loyally indebted citizens.” Citizens and public servants all used to speak of the importance of freedom. At any cost. It was a founding value. Not so much anymore. I would consider that a fundamental transformation.”

Margaret Thatcher (now compared to Hitler) famously noted that the problem with Socialism is that “You eventually run out of other people’s money.” Well, we already have. More than $32 trillion ago. We are on the precipice of an abyss. An economic abyss, a physical abyss (fentanyl deaths, plummeting sperm counts and fertility rates), a mental abyss (people appear to be getting dumber), and, worst of all, a moral and spiritual abyss. Like cattle to a feeding trough, we are losing our drive, our dignity, our independence and love of liberty…and our souls.

We could run to the light…if there was any. But we are entering a boundless Black Hole of ignorance, apathy, and depravity-- largely of our elites making. And we’ve done too little to stop them.

Money with no strings attached, huh?

Or are there?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License