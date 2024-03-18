Forecast: Another record 3.2 illegals to illegally cross into the U.S. in 2024

If you thought 2023 was a record year for illegals crossing into the U.S, think again.

A new forecast holds that the U.S. is on track for a record additional 3.2 million illegal aliens coming into the states.

According to the Washington Examiner's Paul Bedard:

A record 3.2 million migrants are expected to cross into the United States this year, 1 million more than during past spikes in the Reagan and Clinton eras, according to a new outlook. “We forecast U.S. southwest border encounters by Customs and Border Patrol at 2.7 million for FY 2024, based on the last three months of data, adjusted seasonally. Apprehensions look to come in just a hair above 2023 levels. Inadmissibles, those presenting at official crossing points without appropriate documentation, are slated to rise by almost 200,000,” Princeton Policy Advisors said in its latest analysis.

Which points to the biggest problem with Joe Biden's open borders crisis: It's not stopping.

There is no end in sight to each year being a record year for illegal aliens rolling into the U.S. despite Biden's claims to have taken measures to stop the illegal flow and get it all under control.

He's expanded and spread out the numbers of ways foreign nationals can get into the U.S. without authorization -- from the CBPOne border app to take asylum applications and set a port of entry date, to expanded asylum admissions for Nicaraguans, Haitians, Venezuelans and Cubans, supposedly vetted and with sponsors in the U.S., which is already falling apart as a claim.

He visited the border, never mind that it was a non-busy stretch of the border. Bedard noted that he neglected to talk with communities in the U.S. most affected by the crisis and ignored going to the funeral of a Border Patrol agent killed on the job.

Biden sent his men to Mexico City to work out a deal with the Mexicans to stop the flow, and even went himself, too, last year. The flow is now bigger.

Investigative reporter Todd Bensmann reported that there was even evidence of a secret "dirty border deal" between Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to tamp down the flow of illegals until election day in the states in order to help both men's chances either for re-election or their party's reelection in each country.

But this was to no avail -- the border crossings are now higher than ever. Three million this year, four million next year, five million the year after. There is no end in sight so long as Democfrat policies remain in place.

And that shouldn't surprise anyone.

According to a Gallup poll taken in 2021, 900 million people worldwide would like to migrate, most of them to the U.S. The supply of migrants who want to come to the U.S., legally or not, is 16% of the world's population. The demand for residence in the U.S. on any terms is not going down down.

Bedard continued:

“Undocumented entry has exploded under the Biden administration’s Open Borders policy, rising from an estimated 1.1 million in 2021 to our forecast of 3.2 million for 2024,” the report said. President Steven Kopits added in his report that at 3.2 million, the flood of illegal immigrants will likely swamp new job openings, creating preelection tension from blue-collar and low-wage workers over President Joe Biden’s open border policies. “We forecast that undocumented entry will exceed U.S. job growth in 2024. Thus, the resentments seen last year will likely become exacerbated as the U.S. economy is unable to fully absorb arriving migrants. For President Biden and Democrats, this represents a huge risk. The path to defeat in November is not principally through disaffected independents and moderate Republicans, but rather through low-wage blacks and Hispanics who will turn to Trump in fear that another four years of Open Borders will gut their wages,” Kopits said in his report shared with Secrets.

Bedard also points out that there's a such thing as "full up" in the states, too.

In other words, the migrants entering now will not actually be able to find jobs, as jobs created in the U.S. are well below the numbers of migrants entering. That's just hard numbers.

The informal economy, such as we see in the bedlam taking over Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's district, with illegals selling stolen goods, donated goods, any goods, as well as their bodies, on the streets is also exploding.

There is also that emerging 'colonia' on the outskirts of Houston that is largely populated by illegals, an emerging shantytown if there ever was one.

A society that once had a taxed, rule-of-law economy with title deed and property rights, is now rapdily moving towards a third-world "informal" economy, where no taxes are paid and any "order" that exists is made and enforced by gangsters. You see that all over in the world's shantytowns.

How exactly, does that transformation service the interests of the U.S.?

More to the point, the majority of new jobs filled during the Biden administration have been filled by immigrants, legal and illegal. Biden's "great American jobs comeback" is not exactly about employing Americans. The data show that American workers are being shut out of these jobs in favor of immigration, meaning the urban and rural working classes of all colors aren't getting these jobs, and if they are, their wages are being down by the migrants.

As for Mexico and other countries that ship large numbers of migrants -- those wages American workers would have made --- have become migrant remittances to the home countries. Mexico and several other of these countries have seen record remittances since Biden's open borders policies, repurposed from the wages of U.S. workers.

As for housing, schooling and medical care -- there's already a shortage of those, too. Bedard didn't bring it up, but where are all these millions of migrants flowing in without cessation actually going to live and obtain the services they require?

The question goes unanswered though we are hearing from blue-city mayors warning about going bankrupt on the cost of migrant services if the migrant flow is not stopped.

It's not stopping.

Let's not even get into the high cost from crime and terrorism that also come of letting in all comers. The U.S. will soon become the headquarters of every illegal criminal organization in the world as criminals roll in. Nor the nations denuded of their workforces such as we see among Central American states, nor the nations that are falling into chaos in places like northern Mexico and Haiti as a result of the empowerment of gangs made rich on migrant "fees."

It's not going to stop under Joe Biden. And the consequences of that will be a tranformed America that is indistinguishable from the third world. Like bankruptcy, it happens gradually then suddenly.

One better hope and pray that President Trump is re-elected in 2024 to put a stop to it. We are staring down an abyss now.

