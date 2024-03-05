First, they went after President Trump. Then they went after journalist Steve Baker.

The national socialist media clearly doesn’t care about freedom of the press for the pro-freedom right.

By now you should have heard of the authoritarian actions of the Biden regime in actually arresting investigative reporter Steve Baker and subjecting him to the near maximum humiliation in the process. All for the ‘crime’ of reporting on stories that exposed the Democrat party as exploiting the mostly peaceful protest at the capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

So, what would be the reaction from the supposedly “liberal” leftists of the national socialist media if an authoritarian leftist dictator -– Putin, Maduro, Xi, or Hitler -- started persecuting political opponents, and arresting journalists whose reportage is critical of his regime?

And what would be the reaction from the supposedly “Democratic” party and the Biden regime to the same development?

The odds are they would condemn such actions as dictatorial, authoritarian, and, of course, un-democratic. So, are they going to apply those same assessments to themselves?

Just imagine the response of said foreign regimes when the supposedly “Democratic” party and Biden regime condemn these actions elsewhere in the future.

The Biden regime and the “Democratic” party have successfully destroyed something else –- our moral superiority with leftist authoritarians around the world.

President Trump has been proven correct once again when he said 'They Are After You. I'm Just In The Way.’ And that screeching you hear in the background are leftists reacting to the fact that we would dare invoke a stylistic variation of the Martin Niemöller poem ‘First they came for’ because they cannot deal with the obvious comparisons between the “Democratic” and Nazi parties. We’ve finally figured out why they have built up a faux political taboo over the merest mention of Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. They have to do anything they can to dissuade people from these comparisons because they are numerous and increasing by the day.

But what’s even worse than the “Democrats” and the Biden regime going after investigative writer Steve Baker is the fact that the national socialist media is conducting its little vendetta. Yes, you heard that correctly, instead of recognizing the emerging danger to their profession, or merely ignoring the story because it’s inconvenient to their viewpoint as leftist globalists. Some are piling on the prosecution with a series of hit pieces.

While most of the media ignored this abject threat to themselves, those who did cover the story were sure to do so from the far-left perspective.

And then there is the media dumpster fire, NBC News, which must have decided that the mere threat to a free press wasn’t enough. Twitchy noticed that they scrupulously avoided referring to Steve Baker as a journalist and that:

The article reads like it was written by a PR firm hired by the prosecution.

...and...

Sure, seems like the authoritarian fascism that the left keeps telling us will happen under Trump. Maybe it's only fascism when it doesn't benefit them.

You can just smell the scent of a potential Emmy with the NBC hit piece, or maybe it’s just something else with exceedingly pungent qualities.

Nonetheless, the propaganda starts with the headline: Musician and libertarian writer who works for 'The Blaze' arrested on Jan. 6 charges and goes downhill from there:

The former lead singer of a David Bowie tribute band who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, licensed his footage to media outlets, and now works as a writer for Glenn Beck's "The Blaze" website has been arrested on misdemeanor Capitol attack charges after turning himself into federal authorities in Texas. Steve Baker, a musician and libertarian writer who was a frequent presence at the federal courthouse in Washington during the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial and other Jan. 6 cases, faces the same four standard misdemeanors as many lower-level Capitol riot defendants. A copy of a FBI affidavit, provided to NBC News by defense attorney William Shipley, indicates that federal prosecutors will focus on comments from Baker that show he was sympathetic to the mob, including when he referred to Nancy Pelosi as a "b----" after talking about the mob raiding the former House speaker's office, and a comment in which he said he regretted that he didn't steal government property during the attack.

Curiously enough, while they spend a great deal of time dealing with the investigative journalist angle, they forgot to mention many of the stories that Steve Baker has uncovered in his capacity as an investigative journalist.

With his most recent exclusive analysis:

Those are just a sampling of some of his stories that ‘probably’ explain the feral government’s interest in selectively persecuting journalists and the reactions of the national socialist media.

Have these people ever heard of the Streisand effect?

One last consideration in all of this is that our authoritarian overlords of the fascist far-left took this action as a way of making an example of journalists who dare challenge their ‘rule.’ They should remember that they have now made Mr. Baker a hero in the eyes of the pro-freedom right. And that many are going to step up and look at what he has uncovered and begin looking into it ourselves because we want to know what they are hiding.

