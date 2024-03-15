Fani Willis: unethical, corrupt, but prosecutors will be prosecutors

In all my years in law enforcement, I never saw anything like the bizarrely contradictory and extra-legal behavior of judges in the Donald Trump affair. One can only conclude every judge involved has decided Donald Trump must be destroyed at all costs, even if that results in the utter destruction of public faith in our system of justice. The latest example is provided by Judge Scott McAfee in Fulton County Georgia. The text of his ruling is available at the link.

McAfee issued his ruling on the dismissal of Fani Willis from her bizarre persecution of Donald Trump. In a pseudo-Solomonic muddle, he decided Willis, Wade and their supporting witnesses are perjurers and Willis engaged in all manner of impropriety. McAfee delivered a tongue lashing, and decided either Willis or Wade have to go, but hey, prosecutors will be prosecutors and maybe some other entity will do something about them.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Keep in mind in cases like this, the judge is the arbiter of the law and the finder of fact. He decides which witnesses are credible, and by his own standards. He decides who is committing perjury and who is feigning amnesia. But as with the Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden cases, McAfee laid out voluminous ethical lapses, even crimes, by Willis and Wade but weakly justified doing little or nothing about it.

Most importantly, if the case were to proceed unchanged, the prima facie concerns raised by the Defendants would persist. As the District Attorney testified, her relationship with Wade has only grown stronger since these motions, and Wade’s unconvincing explanation for the inaccurate interrogatories he submitted in his pending divorce suggests a willingness on his part to improperly conceal his relationship with the District Attorney.

“Unconvincing explanation for the inaccurate interrogatories.” Translation: Wade repeatedly committed perjury. Prosecutors aren’t supposed to get to do that. Lying prosecutors irreparably taint cases. Amazingly McAfee continually admits they’re all but criminals:

"The testimony provided, including that of the District Attorney and Wade, did not alleviate these concerns."

But what about her two race-baiting church speeches? McAfee was likewise stern, but not sufficiently stern to do anything about it:

Regarding the speech Willis delivered in the historic Black church on Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, the judge ultimately finds that the speech did not cross the line. The judge notes that the case is too far removed from jury selection to establish a permanent taint of the jury pool. However, the judge did deem the speech "legally improper" and wrote that providing such public comments creates "perilous waters" for the district attorney to navigate further into. McAfee also suggests that it may be time for an order preventing the State from mentioning the case in any public forum to prevent prejudicial pretrial publicity.

Judge McAfee concludes Willis and Wade perjured themselves, and so did their supporting witnesses, including Willis’ father and Wade’s former law partner. He acknowledges Willis' former friend testified Willis and Wade lied about when their affair began, but so sad, too bad, she didn’t do it quite specifically enough, so poor Judge McAfee can’t do anything about it. He wants to, but he just can’t.

Regarding the undocumented transfer of public funds from Willis to Wade and back to Willis during their lavish vacations, McAfee punted again. He acknowledged it looks horrible, but he’s just not going there. He also cited precedent that damns Willis, but again, that’s not his job:

However, an odor of mendacity remains. The Court is not under an obligation to ferret out every instance of potential dishonesty from each witness of defendant ever presented in open court.

Of course not. Judges don’t do that sort of thing! They can’t be held responsible for upholding legal ethics and the law in their courtrooms! McAfee offered two options: (1) Wade and her entire office can step aside and the case will be reassigned, or (2) Wade can withdraw and Fani and her office may continue.

So, Willis and Wade are so unethical, compromised, so tainted, the removal of Willis and her entire office, including her hired hand Wade, is justified, or Wade can just step down, leaving the corrupt and compromised Willis and her entire office. But that’s up to Willis and Wade, not McAfee, no sir. Judges just don’t have that kind of authority, at least not in Fulton County, Georgia. Fani will have to decide her own pseudo-punishment for actions that would get a prosecutor disbarred, even prosecuted, elsewhere.

Only in a “get Trump at any cost” legal/political atmosphere could that make the slightest sense.

Trump and the other defendants can, and surely will, appeal McAfee’s ruling, but McAfee has done his seemingly inevitable part in destroying public confidence in the rule of law.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.