Exposed: ‘spy chief of China’ paid Hunter Biden for legal services, but now he wants his money back

Did Hunter Biden ever actually work for the millions of dollars that flowed through him to his law firm or his twenty shell companies? Hunter Biden seemed to have a lot of ways to collect money for himself and his family, but it appears that very few of his methods involved actually working for the money. Get this, from a recent RedState report:

Whoops: Chinese Doctor Who Paid Hunter Biden a Million Dollars for ‘Legal Services’ Wants Refund Remember that guy Hunter Biden referred to as ‘the f**king spy chief of China’ on a recording in 2018? That guy was Dr. Patrick Ho, although it’s not clear exactly what his role with China was. According to Ho, CEFC paid Hunter Biden a million dollars to act as his attorney back in 2017. But now according to a new report, Ho just sent a legal letter to Hunter threatening to sue him if he doesn’t give the money back, because Ho says he didn’t get any legal work for the money.

When I saw this article, I thought of several questions that should be asked of his legal career:

First off, I wanted to know at which law firm he worked, and it appears he worked with Cravath, Swain & Moore. That law firm appears to have been above the law because they didn’t register as a foreign lobbyist until years after they lobbied for a Ukraine Energy Company linked to Hunter. From Politico:

A prestigious law firm has belatedly registered as a foreign agent of a Ukrainian energy company linked to Hunter Biden. The filing is the latest sign of the far-reaching legal fallout related to Burisma, which appointed Hunter Biden to its board in 2014 and has since been central to two presidential impeachment dramas. It’s unusual for foreign agents to register years after their work has concluded.

It is amazing how many people who are Democrats and who commit crimes are above the law.

The next question would be: did the law firm to which the Chinese doctor paid the million dollars put the money in an escrow of sorts until they actually did work, or did they pay it out to Hunter and other partners despite doing no work? Lawyers aren’t allowed to spend money they haven’t earned yet. People shouldn’t have to sue lawyers to get their money back when no services are rendered.

How many companies from overseas paid Hunter’s law firm big sums of money? Remember that Hillary and the DNC laundered money to pay for the fake Steele Dossier through a law firm, and lied to the FEC claiming that it was for legal fees. From CNN:

More than $1 million flowed from the Clinton campaign and DNC to the law firm Perkins Coie, which then hired the opposition research company Fusion GPS.

Who were Hunter's clients? How many billable hours did Hunter have each year? What was his billable rate? What type of cases did he handle?

Most law firms require lots of billable hours. I have trouble believing Hunter put in that many hours, since he was so busy traveling around the world with his father, going on vacations with his father, spending so much time in rehab, and relapsing and partying… a lot (at least according to his laptop).

It is astonishing how little interest most of the media has with Hunter’s activities since they are so related to his father’s position as a powerful politician.

One simple question would be, why did Hunter receive a $3.5 million payment from the Mayor of Moscow’s wife while Joe was VP? Wouldn’t that be interesting to know and an important piece of information? From the New York Post:

Hunter Biden received a $3.5 million wire transfer from Elena Baturina, the richest woman in Russia and the widow of Yury Luzhkov, the former mayor of Moscow, Senate Republicans revealed in their report on the younger Biden’s work in Ukraine. Baturina is referenced in the 87-page report, which was released Wednesday, addressing her payment to Biden’s investment firm in early 2014.

Another obvious consideration: Biden brags about the tough sanctions he puts on Russia. yet he hasn’t sanctioned two billionaires who have ties to Hunter. Why do these guys get a pass? When reporters asked Karine Jean-Pierre about this, she refused to answer. Biden puts sanctions on citizens in Israel, but somehow won’t sanction billionaires who worked with Hunter from a regime that Biden calls our enemy.

There are obvious differences between necessary investigations and political prosecutions and investigations: If a powerful politician uses government jets to fly his son around the world collecting money from foreign countries because the latter gives access to the former, that is corruption that every journalist, whether Democrat or Republican, and justice official should be interested in. That is not political. It is criminal, whether Joe gets a direct check or not.

If no one else has ever been charged for fraud in New York when there are no losses or known victims, yet Trump gets convicted? That is political.

If no one else has ever been charged for a federal election crime in New York, and Trump gets charged (but not by the FEC), then that is political.

If Democrats repeatedly have challenged electoral votes, but haven’t been accused of insurrection and criminally charged for trying to overturn elections but Trump is, that is political.

If Biden and Hillary, who had no legal authority to take classified documents, are not charged with crimes but Trump is, that is political.

If a president learns of foreign corruption and asks that the corruption be rooted out, that’s not a crime.

It is pathetic and dangerous to see the lengths supposed journalists go to in order to protect the corrupt Joe Biden, all while targeting Trump for eight years with endless lies and investigations. There never was Russian collusion and even the FBI said there was no insurrection on January 6th.

Let’s hope that 2024 is a year of exposure.

Image: acaben, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.