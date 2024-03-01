Donald Trump: pledging his life, his fortune, and his sacred honor

The closing line of the American Declaration reads as follows:

And for the support of this declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honour [sic].

For Donald Trump, his allegiance and dedication to the patriot’s cause and America has been tested; and, where the rubber met the road, he held fast to the spirit of America’s founding (and still does). It is this genuine and lived-out attitude of self-sacrifice for a future of hope and liberty that has earned him so many enemies in so many high places.

Of course, the disclaimer, and allow me to be very clear: Trump is not a savior (for me, that’s Jesus and Jesus alone). But…

The immediate anti-Trump response is to remind us that he’s not perfect; Democrats will quickly fire off false talking points (“very fine people”), Republicans will cite legitimate lapses in judgment in Trump’s personal life, or “mean” tweets, or his bad hires. Now to the first point, those who are without sin should cast the first stone. To the second? I personally love Trump’s politically incorrect approach and actually applaud it, but objectively, “mean” implies vindictiveness and spitefulness towards an innocent party, and none of the people on the receiving end of Trump’s “mean tweets” have ever been undeserving. (Also, if you’re upset about words like “lame” and “loser” then you need to toughen way up and hope you never have to experience the tyranny that Trump is trying to repel back.)

As for the third—I can’t say why Trump does what he does, and while I of course hate to see him hire sewer creatures that betray him (and us), I’m also not going to condemn him over it. While not perfect, he’s done too much good.

Yet, all of that is just a testament to how truly exceptional his character is, and how herculean his efforts and accomplishments have been. Again, nobody was ever claiming Trump was perfect, he is after all, just a man; it’s just easy to forget that when we see a mere mortal who is so larger-than-life, and so unwavering in his fight against tyranny. His posture echoes the words of the Declaration; he’s actually putting his life, his fortune, and his sacred honor on the line. Naturally, there are many who would balk at this, but hear me out.

If a person were being truly honest, he/she would recognize that there is an existential threat to Trump’s survival. He’s being threatened with hundreds of years in prison; he’s facing hundreds of millions of dollars in fines (which are climbing with interest), while Democrat operatives scheme for ways to strip him of his property and any other physical security; he’s forked over untold amounts of cash to play along with their absolutely unbelievable barrage of lawfare, which is undoubtedly the worst this country has ever seen; and if you think he’s safe? Well then you’re either ignoring the evidence of President Kennedy’s assassination or you’re just too lazy to examine it, because that man was definitely murdered by the CIA.

The sewer of Washington D.C., the Congressional-Military-Industrial-Complex, and every single institution that has been corrupted and co-opted, is against Donald Trump—a man who fights for (and achieves) peace and nationalism is a verifiable threat to warmongering globalists.

They call us cultists, as if our loyalty to him transcends all reason or morality (it doesn’t), but obviously, this is projection more than anything. Seriously, how can you watch Joe Biden fondle children on camera, all before 2020, and still vote for him? How can you watch him now, and anticipate voting for him again?? Furthermore, this is coming from the people who literally called Barack Obama a savior, screaming to “just get him [Obama] in now” and install him in the Oval Office immediately after the election instead of waiting until inauguration day; it’s all just mockable rhetoric.

Trump’s message and position has been consistent: he loves America and her people. But, it is his actions, his willingness to pledge his life, his fortune, and his sacred honor to the fight for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, for our sake, that show us he’s genuine. This is why we love him, and it’s as simple as that.

Like a founding father, he is flawed, but (divinely and providentially) favored.

Image: Public domain.