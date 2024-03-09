Did Biden crib from Obama at his State of the Union address?

Did Joe Biden lift a page from the playbook of Barack Obama at his State of the Union address the other night?

Breaching political protocol back in 2010, then-President Obama exploited the opportunity at the yearly event to ambush Supreme Court judges sitting 20 feet away.

In front of a packed House of Representatives chamber, and the entire nation, Obama said the following:

With all due deference to the separation of powers, last week the Supreme Court reversed a century of law that I believe will open the floodgates for special interests -- including foreign corporations -- to spend without limit in our elections.

The bone of contention for Obama was the high court's 5-4 ruling on Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission.

That decision removed long-established legal barriers thwarting corporations and unions from spending unrestricted sums of money on political campaigns. After proving time and again that he disrespects both the First Amendment and free and fair elections, it’s not surprising that Obama would have a problem with a decision that advanced both.

At the time, the ex-president went on to say, “I don't think American elections should be bankrolled by America's most powerful interests, or worse, by foreign entities.”

Evidently, when expressing that opinion, Obama exempted the huge sum of money he received from György Schwartz, a.k.a., George Soros, during an election year.

“Instead,” he said, “elections should be “decided by the American people.”

If the former community organizer was honest, he would have said that he believes elections should be decided upon by groups like ACORN, gerrymandering, Black Panther poll watchers, mail-in ballots, and Democrat election day volunteers willing to turn away voters to attend to leaky gas pipes.

Careful to appear politically neutral, Supreme Court justices typically remain emotionless and unmoved during a State of the Union address. But when Obama fired that salvo, Justice Samuel Alito, a conservative backer of the ruling, silently mouthed the words “not true.”

In the America where most of us grew up, a sitting president would never question the integrity of the Supreme Court in front of the whole nation. However, let’s remember that the person who publicly violated political decorum is a thin-skinned brat who, to this day, always finds a way to retaliate against personhoods and entities who dare differ in opinion from his radical philosophy.

The current president, Joe Biden, was vice president in 2010. At the time, Biden referred to the court’s decision as “outrageous” and said, “We have to correct it.”

Fast forward 14 years and Joe Biden somehow managed to become president of the United States. That brought him to the podium to deliver an in-your-face 2024 State of the Union address.

As showcased by the women clad in white, seated on the floor of the House chamber, the most sacrosanct of Democrat cows is the one that grants the right to sacrifice unborn children to the ancient deity, Molech.

In his third State of the Union address, Catholic Joe welcomed the opportunity to defend that right. Exhibiting what takes priority, Joe remembered the names of the women who crossed a border to kill their babies, but forgot the name of the woman murdered by the illegal alien Biden allowed to cross the border.

On behalf of the bloodthirsty party he represents, and full of confident swagger, Biden expressed his displeasure concerning the Supreme Court’s conservative majority’s 2022 decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The ruling reversed the earlier ruling in Roe v. Wade and returned abortion decisions to individual states. As President Biden veered off the teleprompter to exploit the bully pulpit and glared down from the dais at the row of black robes, the SCOTUS judges in attendance sat stone-faced.

Screeching Joe implied that Alito, Thomas, Kavanagh, Barrett and Gorsuch would live to regret overturning of Roe v. Wade because conservatives would be punished by women voters who possess the power to sway the November election, as if every woman were in favor of abortion. Hearkening back to Obama’s 2010 “with all due deference” segue, Joe uttered the words, “With all due respect, justices, women are not without…electoral or political power.”

By the way, that remark was directed toward a court that seats three female judges.

The glaring dichotomy with Democrats is that they insult those they seek to defend by suggesting that without the right to dispose of human flesh and blood, the kinder, gentler sex are unable to achieve lifetime goals. Talk about backhanded misogyny. Furthermore, isn’t Joe’s party the one that demands the right to choose? Yet despite leaders chosen by majorities that oppose abortion, contrary to what they demand for themselves on the personal level, Democrats have no problem denying to others on the state level.

Joe’s outburst sounded more like mafia intimidation than political rhetoric. Then the tough guy from Scranton issued a clarion call to the pink pussy-hat brigade with the following words, “You’re about to realize how much…”.

With Joe’s promise to restore feticide as the law of the land, the most electrified among those in attendance were decked out as if they were vestal virgins, dressed in white. In response to Biden's statements, all of them sprang to their feet applauding like circus seals.

Before losing limb control as well as his ability to enunciate correctly, Joe managed to reinforce Obama’s message to America that insolent lack of deference is a perfectly acceptable way to convey to a captive audience that Constitutional interpretations by the judicial branch of government are worthy of disrespect.

Meanwhile, as his contempt for a “fundamentally flawed” Constitution and distaste for the rule of law continues to mature, in an underground bunker in a nearby Kalorama mansion, it’s likely America’s proabortion, 44th president heartily approved of aged Joe’s irate display of ill-mannered contempt for the Supreme Court, taking after his own expressions of contempt for the highest court in the land.

