Despite ‘no increase’ in hurricane ferocity overall, a predicted ferocious season is set to be a ‘political football’ for green agenda

Katie Spence at The Epoch Times wrote this in her new article:

This year’s hurricane season, which officially starts June 1, is being predicted by WeatherBELL as the ‘hurricane season from hell,’ with weather patterns similar to those of 2005, 2017, and 2020. Along with it, says the firm’s meteorologist and chief forecaster Joe Bastardi, will come the climate change blame game, which he calls a false narrative. … After Irma, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called the 2017 season ‘the most violent on record.’ ‘Changes to our climate are making extreme weather events more severe and frequent, pushing communities into a vicious cycle of shock and recovery,’ he stated. After the 2020 season, Jim Kossin, an atmospheric research scientist at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, blamed ‘warmer-than-average ocean temperatures’ for the hurricane ‘hyper-activity.’ He said an increase in more ferocious hurricanes over the past 40 years was linked to climate change.

Yet, the problem with this theory, that our use of oil or driving gas cars is causing temperatures to rise, is that there has never been one piece of evidence linking the two—temperatures fluctuate, no matter how many cars we drive. There is also no evidence that storms are getting worse, no matter how many times the United Nations, the media, or government officials insist this is the case. And in fact, as also noted in Spence’s report, Bastardi revealed this, regarding hurricanes ferocity:

‘But there’s been no increase. And the size of the storms is getting smaller. That’s the other thing: hurricanes are smaller and more compact.’ … ‘Hurricanes now are like fists of furry rather than giant bulldozers that come in and plow the coast,’ Mr. Bastardi said. ‘But [NOAA] won’t show the entire picture. Because if they did, people would say, ‘What the heck!’’ He said the reason hurricanes are more costly now is because of increased infrastructure along the coasts, not because of increased severity.

And in fact, tropical storms and hurricanes have decreased in intensity since the early 1900s; Spence also includes the opinion of “oceanographer and certified consulting meteorologist Bob Cohen” who said this:

Government agencies, such as NOAA, often lead with an alarming statement about increased weather severity, but beyond the headlines, the data show a different story[.] Cohen argued his point using data directly from the NOAA: NOAA states that if the data from the 1900s to the present is considered, ‘There has been no significant trend in annual numbers of U.S. landfalling tropical storms, hurricanes, or major hurricanes.’ Instead, there’s a ‘decreasing trend since 1900 in the propagation speed of tropical storms and hurricanes over the continental U.S.’ Mr. Cohen said NOAA’s approach is problematic. Its initial statements are ‘scary’ and then ‘it discounts these same statements.’

But despite all this, the greens in government are still pushing the public to capitulate to their radical agenda of electric vehicles, individual carbon credit scores, crickets “protein” diets, etc., for a narrative based on fraudulent and misleading “science.” (See Andrea Widburg’s essay from yesterday which reported on new regulations from Joe Biden’s regime that “will make gas cars effectively illegal by 2030”.)

Gas cars do not increase temperatures and electric cars won’t decrease temperatures. They will have no effect on the climate which has always fluctuated cyclically and naturally for billions of years between periods of warming and cooling.

The sole reason the Biden administration is pushing the radical and destructive green agenda is to give massive kickbacks to their political supporters.

They really don’t care how many poor and middle class people they destroy or how much their policies help our enemies like China, Russia, and Iran.

They don’t care how our quality and length of life will be changed when they destroy oil, natural gas, and coal industries which provide reasonably priced energy.

Sadly, the complicit media cares even less, totally ignoring the facts. Not once have they ever asked the green pushers to show a link between oil usage or the number of cars we drive and temperatures. All they care about is reelecting Democrats and pushing their big government agenda. Requiring electric cars and getting rid of oil, coal, and natural gas is all based on a massive fraud.

