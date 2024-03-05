Dems singing ‘Stuck On You’

The Dems are probably hearing that Elvis song over and over again: “I’m gonna stick like glue, because I’m stuck on you.”

Maybe more like stuck with you, Mr. Biden. This is from Paul Bedard:

Democratic voters would like to see President Joe Biden replaced as the party’s 2024 pick, but they are scrunching their nose at the poor collection of alternatives. While recent polls have suggested that Democrats would back former first lady Michelle Obama, a Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets on Monday found that the leading pick among Democrats is ‘none of them’ at 27%. Obama does come close, with 20% of Democrats feeling she would be better than Biden, but the party is divided over its choices.

Ouch. Bad day for Michelle.

So why is it hard to replace President Biden? The answer is that the bench is weak and no one wants to defend his record. You’re on your own Joe!

Look at the governors. The governor of California has a $70-something billion deficit—while the taxpayers continue to leave the state. The governors of Illinois and New York are not well-known, and their states have problems too. The governor of Michigan is a possibility, but does she really want to defend Biden economics? Can you think of a Democrat senator who could run for president? Could VP Harris step in and carry the Biden flag?

So the bottom line is that they don’t really have anyone who can win nationally as happened in 2020. The Democrats got lucky in 2020 and used COVID to hide their man in the basement.

Maybe things will change. After all, there are 8 months until election day. Who knew 4 years ago in March that something called COVID would spoil the strong economy riding Trump to reelection?

So a lot can happen and probably will. In the meantime, it looks like the Democrats are stuck with Biden-Harris.

