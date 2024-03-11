CNN beclowns itself by confirming the escalating cost-of-living crisis while trying to pin it on Trump

A recent article from Matt Egan at CNN admits that Americans have a problem paying for things… but neither he, nor any of the outlet’s other employees ever bring up Joe Biden or his policies as a significant cause of the problem; read here:

Americans’ cost of living remains a massive headache, even as recession fears fade The long-rumored recession has been postponed – or perhaps canceled altogether. The soft-landing vibes are real. Inflation is cooling. The economy is growing at a shockingly strong pace. And unemployment hasn’t been this low for this long since the late 1960s. And yet, hidden behind these boomy-economic indicators, a frustrating reality persists: Life is far too expensive for far too many. ‘This affordability crisis has been in the works since the financial crisis. Affordability will remain an issue until we get more housing supply,’ said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

Egan says the problem has been building for years instead of admitting that inflation didn’t start increasing rapidly until Biden took office. Despite COVID and supply chain issues, inflation remained below 2%... until Biden. The economy was growing rapidly pre-Biden, despite the entire country having come to a screeching halt over a virus, yet he signed the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, and fulfilled his campaign promise to destroy affordable energy (oil), which sent prices skyrocketing. He compounded the inflation problem by issuing executive orders to open the borders: housing, food, education, healthcare, law enforcement, energy, and other things are obviously strained when millions of people are suddenly thrown into the mix, bringing no wealth and anti-American cultures and ethos.

The federal budget is around 60% higher than before COVID, and they are borrowing trillions each year. That obviously puts pressure on prices and forces an increase in interest rates. Here’s how Egan framed it though, to distract from the obvious:

From the historically unaffordable housing market and budget-breaking day care rates to high car prices, the United States has a cost of living problem many years in the making.

But during President Trump’s tenure, real wages were rising rapidly, especially for those at the bottom. Inflation was low. Energy prices were low. Poverty hit a record low at the end of 2019. Trump did it by reducing regulations and reducing tax rates; he achieved great results despite almost universal opposition from the media and other Democrats.

Here, Egan claims that Biden’s policies solve the problem instead of admitting his policies are the cause of the problem:

Even the White House acknowledges the United States has an affordability problem, especially on the housing front. … Brainard argued the Biden administration has taken ‘very strong action to create a much more inclusive path to the middle class,’ pointing to $24 billion in subsidies to child care providers through the American Rescue Plan, fighting for the enhanced childcare tax credit and pushing for affordable housing tax credits and a down payment assistance program.

Everything Biden and other Democrats propose involves more government and more spending: subsidies for healthcare, daycare, schools, electric cars, housing, etc., do not make things more affordable. More spending always increases prices, while harming everyone who is not receiving the subsidies.

Other issues where the media recognizes the problem but won’t identify the cause of the problem:

After three years, the media finally recognizes open borders are a problem, but they do not recognize the cause of the problem: Biden issuing 94 executive orders to open the border.

Instead, they falsely blame Trump and Republicans for the problem.

The media recognizes that children were greatly harmed by keeping schools closed during COVID. Yet somehow, they don’t blame the CDC and the Democrats for catering to their political supporters demanding the closures.

The media recognizes the problem with poverty but never blames the Great Society and anti-poverty programs of the last 60 years for facilitating the dissolution of the family, which is the quickest way into poverty, and a near-guarantee a person’s socio-economic status will stay that way.

Biden says Trump’s ideas are old—but it is socialism that is old, having never lifted the common man. It intentionally holds the working class down.

The media clearly recognizes the problem with the war in Gaza but does not blame Obama and Biden for building up Iran’s finances.

They also recognize the devastation of the war in Ukraine, yet they don’t blame Biden for greatly enriching Russia with his policy to destroy oil companies and to cut off LNG exports.

Then the media and other Democrats make up existential threats like global warming to scare the people. It is normal for temperatures to warm after a little ice age ends. Then they claim, without evidence, to know what caused the existential threat. And then the solution is always big government giving huge kickbacks to Democrat supporters. Anyone who believes that politicians and bureaucrats can control the climate has lost his/her ability to think and reason.

It is an existential threat to our great country when most of the media just campaigns for Democrats and their policies. Results and facts haven’t mattered for a long time.

