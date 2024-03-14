Christian Nationalism? What's that?

Remember Jerry Falwell’s Moral Majority? It was a political movement that sought to use political means to achieve Christian ends. It lasted from 1979 to 1989. After its demise, its second-in-command, Cal Thomas confessed trying to use politics to impose faith was a mistake, and no similar organization has replaced it. Even so, the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) left has invented a new straw man: Christian Nationalism.

And so on, with Heidi Przybyla of Politico terrified that these Christian nationalists, “believe that our rights as Americans, as all human beings, don’t come from any earthly authority. They don’t come from Congress, they don’t come from the Supreme Court. They come from God.” So much for the self-evident truth that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness” from the Declaration of Independence. The woke leftists, in effect, now issue a declaration of war.

Graphic: X Screenshot

Przybyla has since pseudo-apologized, calling her words “clumsy.”

Add Christian nationalist to “white supremacists,” “MAGA Republicans,” “semi-fascists,” and those 2016 loser Hillary Clinton smeared as “deplorables.” These all signify that the speaker doesn’t like you, but there’s more to it. Pronouncing people enemies of the state is to justify violence against them. This comes at a time when the Biden Junta (“Our Democracy”) has a domestic Nazi-Soviet Pact working, and sees the greatest threat from those citizens who want the nation to be great.

We can’t forget “insurrectionists” and “domestic terrorists,” either, particularly not since the FBI has defined the latter as Trump supporters just in time for the 2024 campaign season. Front Page Magazine adds more detail:

The label “Christian nationalism” is the new Progressive dog-whistle for “scary American patriots.” It signals to Progressives that Americans who love God and country – which used to be the norm before our descent into a post-Christian, post-patriotism culture – are a subversive danger to democracy. Christianity, after all, imposes a moral code that chafes Progressive libertines, and nationalism, with its emphasis on state sovereignty and secure borders, frustrates their globalist ambitions.

D/s/cs almost exclusively refer to “our democracy,” and never to our actual representative republic. That’s so because “our democracy” is a one-party, eternal leftist state, a tyranny of the majority in direct opposition to the Constitution and the representative republic it establishes.

The left believes if they can demonize a politicized segment of Christians as violent radicals by tarring them as being not real Christians – much like they insist that Islamic terrorists aren’t real Muslims – then they can isolate the Trump-supporting Christian nationalists from the “good” Christians. As another example, filmmaker and anti-Trump hysteric Rob Reiner just released his documentary God & Country, about “the threat of a movement that infuses Christian dogma with far-right politics,” as The Hollywood Reporter put it. The film’s trailer features an interviewee who declares, “This is not a movement about Christian values, this is about Christian power.” Reiner himself recently tweeted that “Christian Nationalism is not only a danger to our Country, it’s a danger to Christianity itself.” [Emphasis added on both quotes] The relentless messaging here is, Christianity is fine, it’s Christian nationalism that’s evil.

Reiner cares nothing for any sort of Christian, and his film atomic bombed, making only about $60,000 thus far, which isn’t enough to cover production staff catering bills. Perhaps Christian Nationalists are keeping people away to keep their evil movement secret?

I recently taught use of force classes for church support teams. Part of the curriculum was the enormously increased threat levels America is facing. The invention of Christian Nationalism, encouraging violence against Christians, is among those threats. What was interesting, and entirely expected, was no one had heard of Christian Nationalism, nor did anyone know a Christian Nationalist.

How could this be? These were practicing Christians, serious about their faith, very much the kind of "Christian Nationalists" about which Miss Przybyla and others are warning the self-imagined elite. They're the very people posing mortal danger to “our democracy,” yet none of them had a clue what Christian Nationalism might be.

It’s simple: there is no such thing. There are innumerable Christians who work hard, raise their families, worry about our nation, and do their best to live the teachings of Christ. They do all they can to be helpful to others, care nothing for “power,” and mostly want to be left alone in a nation that honors the Constitution and lets all live under the rule of law. They’re Normal Americans.

That, not a nonsensical and false linguistic construction, is the difference between D/s/cs who would rule us in “our democracy,” and Normal Americans who would do unto others as they would want others to do unto them. That only works in a representative republic, and D/s/cs know, and fear, that.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.