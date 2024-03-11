California lawmaker introduces bill offering free legal aid to fight deportation for illegals convicted of violent felonies

Somewhere, Kate Steinle's killer must be smiling.

A California state assemblyman has introduced a bill to provide free legal services to illegal aliens convicted of violent felonies to fight their deportation orders.

Since there's no news article about this so far, here's the bill itself on Legiscan, and below are the relevant parts of the official summary, emphasis mine:

This bill would expand those qualifying services to persons having an intent to reside in and having a nexus to the state, and would expand the scope of services to include, among other things, legal representation and related services for removal defense. The bill would make changes to the definitions of various terms relating to legal services and immigration remedies. Existing law prohibits use of the grant funds to provide legal services to an individual who has been convicted of, or who is currently appealing a conviction for, a violent or serious felony. This bill would remove that prohibition on the use of funds for those individuals. ... The bill would require the Section Chief of the Immigration Services Bureau, at the department, or their representative, to convene an ongoing advisory committee, with a specified composition, to be established by January 1, 2026. Under the bill, the committee’s purpose would be to create voluntary guidance and make recommendations to the department and to the Legislature on policies and procedures to ensure that indigent immigrant Californians receive the vital legal services and other concomitant resources needed to set up immigrants and their families to thrive in the state. ... Under the bill, personally identifiable information, collected by the department as related to the above-described services, would not be a public record and would be prohibited from disclosure by the department, except where necessary to comply with a court-issued order, warrant, or subpoena.

So you can be illegally present in the country, kill or rape a child, and be convicted of a felony for it, need only claim "an intent" to live in California illegally, and then get a bottomless pit of attorney services to fight deportation. There have been some pretty heinous crimes indeed committed by illegals these days -- from the emptied contents of Venezuela's prisons committing crimes such as the beatings of cops in New York or the murder of a young nursing student in Georgia, or worse still, the emptied contents of Haiti's prisons where two or three major jailbreaks just happened and there are reports of cannibals roasting and eating people over burning tires in the street. In San Carlos, California, in 2022, there was a beheader who was here illegally, so you can bet he'll be happy about this kind of news. The State of California will always be there to pay for his attorneys to fight any potential move to enact his deportation because the state clearly wants him to "thrive in the state," as the bill says.

Which is complete insanity. It comes with funny timing, too, now that considerable national focus is on the wanton murder of young nursing student Laken Riley in Georgia, and the accused Venezuelan killer is an illegal with reported gang ties.

California, of course, has a lot of gangs and is the proud founding ground of the Mara Salvatrucha-13 gang and the Barrio 18 gang, whose denizens are now largely in El Salvador's prisons. Anyone who's still here or coming here as a result of El Salvador cleaning up its crime can rest easy if this bill passes because the state is going to defend them from deportation no matter what they do.

Who is the freak behind this bill, anyway? Legiscan says it's sponsored by one Assemblymember Reginald Jones-Sawyer of the 57th Assembly District around Los Angeles. His district, just northwest of Compton, covers Huntington Park and Southgate, two nexuses of illegal immigration, and the politically powerful University of Southern California, which is a nexus of both wokesterism and political corruption.

Legiscan's FollowtheMoney sub-site says that Jones-Sawyer gets 91% of his campaign cash from Big Labor and practically nothing from anyone else, so like much of Sacramento, he's unioned up.

Why would Jones-Sawyer want such a bad bill to pass with his name on it, one that is certain to wreak havoc in communities plagued by gangs, cartels, and an open border letting just about anyone into the country? It's bound to be unpopular with the black residents of his district and the legal Latino immigrants around Southgate and Huntington Park, too.

Jones is interested in criminal justice "reform" issues, too, and did oppose a bill that would have made life hard for cartel human traffickers, according to Wikipedia:

In 2023, Jones-Sawyer committee chair of Public Safety Committee, disapproved of Senate Bill 14, a bill that would include sex trafficking of a minor in the lists of crimes that are defined as serious under California law, making the crime a strike under the Three Strikes law. Jones-Sawyer said it would disproportionately affect “Black and Brown Communities.” Proponents of the bipartisan bill argued that over 70% of trafficked women in shelters are black and over 50% of children trafficked are black i.e. Figueroa St. Los Angeles. Jones-Sawyer argued, “there is no evidence that if you lock someone up for long periods of time, it helps them”. However, proponents of SB14 argued this is to protect victims and prevent repeat perpetrators from further trafficking.

Now Jones-Sawyer wants free legal help for all those child traffickers and every other thug not here legally, which raises questions as to whether cartels might just be more influential than supposed in either the unions that pay for his campaigns or are the power he answers to in his district itself.

Cui bono? That's the question with this outrageous bill that is sure ro rain the worst crime possible onto districts throughout the state from foreign criminals with no remedy in sight. If sanctuary cities enabled criminals to flourish in California, think what free leftwing lawyers armed with state money could do to keep these killers in the U.S. forever. This is going sanctuary cities one better.

Image: Official portrait, via Wikipedia // public domain