Biden is facing humiliation, Podhoretz writes, in a devastating Commentary essay

Commentary's John Podhoretz has a fascinating and worthwhile essay bringing up a few points that aren't being considered much, in an essay titled "How Can Biden Stay in Now."

He begins this way ...

There’s a scene in the peerless animated comedy Monsters Inc.—a cable-news special report featuring Dr. Frasenberger, who looks like a giant pencil. “It is my professional opinion,” he begins calmly, “that now is the time…TO PANIC!!!!!” If I were a Democrat today, or a Never Trumper, I would be Dr. Frasenberger. Because now is the time TO PANIC!!!! if you don’t want Donald Trump to be president. The release early Sunday morning of a New York Times-Siena poll of the presidential race showing Trump up by 5 points nationally not only confirms the undeniable evidence over the past six months that Trump has pulled into a measurable lead in the presidential race outside the margin of error, but also that things are getting worse and worse for the president as the year 2024 progresses. There is literally no good news for Biden in this poll.

...basically pointing out all the different ways the race is lost for Joe Biden.

It's a muscular analysis that cites data after data, poll after poll, pointing out the specter of total doom for Joe Biden, and as an added bonus, it's fully done with official votes and conventional polls cited, meaning, he probably doesn't place much stock in the idea that Biden won his election fraudulently or that polls taken collectively are always flamingly biased and wrong. He uses their tallies and their polls with no skepticism.

Believe it or not, that makes the essay ... even better, more persuasive that Joe Biden is going down to an ignominous end this November. The contrast between what polls and vote tallies showed in 2016 and 2020 ... and what they show now, should send Joe Biden and all his little fanboys screaming from the room.

It looks so bad for Biden now that Podhoretz argues he has to drop out, either through other Democrats getting rid of him, or Biden himself exiting stage left on his own.

Podhoretz brings up something no one has considered very much:

Thursday night the president will give the State of the Union address. The stakes are crazily high, because there’s no way to set the bar low. One false move and he’s done for. But what does “done for” mean? I have no idea. No one can explain to me the modality of how Democrats would dump him from the ticket. That leaves it to Biden and his loved ones. The question is whether Biden himself is looking at these numbers—and in moments of clarity is able to discern the colossal humiliation he may be on the verge of experiencing, not to mention historical judgment that will be rendered of his feckless decision to hold on to the reins of power should he lose in November. Might he, therefore, get himself out of the race and give Democrats a chance to do what they clearly think is the most important thing they can do—save America from another Trump term?

Podhoretz doesn't think he has the gumption to get out, so humiliation it will be.

Biden of course is a pol, and like Nikki Haley, seems unfazed by obvious humiliations, and in his case that's because his entire presidency has been a humiliation -- from the pullout in Afghanistan, to the China balloon scandal, to inflation, to the open border, to Hunter Biden, to all the other things he has no idea how to control, as well as the things he does, such as attempting to jail his opponent like a fourth-world dictator. He's a human shambles who feels little shame, and even a mass repudiation by the voters in November might mean nothing to him because he can't feel humilation. On the other hand, he's always been insecure and conscious of his status, knowing well that he's a fraud and inadequate -- which explains his plagiarism and Walter Mitty fantasies.

The former may be what Podhoretz was getting at in attempting to explain through poetry why he didn't think Biden would have the sense to get out with his pride and dignity intact.

That won't stop the humiliation from coming, though -- and the second Biden must surely know that his view that he was born to fail may come to life for him.

Podhoretz's comparisons of 2020 polls, economic indicators, vote totals and everything else is devastating either way. He can't stop that freight train.

Podhoretz's essay is well worth reading here.

