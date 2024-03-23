Another RINO bites the congressional dust, or is something more sinister going on?

News broke today that Rep. Mike Gallagher (RINO-WI) is leaving the house well before his term ends. He’ll join former Representatives Kevin McCarthy and Ken Buck, both of whom bowed out before their terms ended. I can think of four reasons for a politician to bow out early: necessity, pique, changed alliances, and one other thing more sinister than the other three.

As of January 2023, Republicans had a very narrow majority in the House. After the rebellion against Kevin McCarthy, the latter, in a fit of pique, withdrew on October 3, 2023, long before finishing his term, diminishing the Republican majority.

Then, the Republicans, proving that they truly are the stupid party, decided to show their “moral superiority” by kicking out Rep. George Santos. Yes, Santos is an odd bird, but he wasn’t so bad that he needed to be tossed. Doing so shrank that slender majority still more.

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI.

Last week, Rep. Ken Buck, a RINO’s RINO from Colorado, withdrew from the House, announcing that he was leaving effective yesterday. That means that there’ll be a special election for his replacement at the end of June. In Colorado, that’s not a good thing and could well mean a Democrat goes to Congress in his place.

And then, just today, Charlie Kirk notified people via Twitter that Rep. Gallagher is heading out of Congress almost immediately, in the most damaging way possible for Republicans:

Rep. Mike Gallagher has announced he is resigning his Congressional seat effective April 19.



This is calculated. Gallagher could leave now, and allow his safe Republican seat to be filled quickly. Instead, he is deliberately leaving on a timeline that will leave it empty until… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 22, 2024

With Gallagher’s departure and a possible Democrat victory in Colorado, there’s a real likelihood that Democrats will soon control the House. That means that, between now and January (when I devoutly hope there really is a red wave), Democrats will control Congress. Packing the Supreme Court and Puerto Rican statehood will suddenly be back on the agenda while Biden’s trembling hand can still sign those two bills into law. Once again, Joe Manchin is the only thing between us and a majority hard-left Supreme Court.

Manchin, incidentally, is promising to be a hard-liner when it comes to maintaining some semblance of judicial integrity across the federal system:

News: Manchin says he will oppose all judicial noms who lack GOP support



"This is my own little filibuster. If they can’t get one Republican, I vote for none," he says in interview



Bad news for Mangi and makes any party-line nominees that much tougher https://t.co/OqUynun1li — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) March 20, 2024

I haven’t always been a fan of Joe Manchin, especially because he tends to back down from his conservative stances, but at least he’s saying the right thing here.

But getting back to these sudden departures from Congress, there’s something weird going on here. When someone runs for the House, he is promising that he will take a certain agenda with him to D.C. If he wins, it means that the voters have entrusted him with that agenda and that he owes them. If the politician is really struggling with getting his agenda through in the House, it’s only a two-year term, not a potential life sentence. For this reason, historically, congressmen have stuck around if only to use the House’s bully pulpit.

So, what are the four reasons you might suddenly have this new phenomenon of people leaving the House early when the party with which they’re affiliated has a razor-thin majority?

One: An emergency. If the House member or someone in his family becomes ill or has another crisis, that’s a good reason to pull out.

Two: Personal pique. That’s why McCarthy pulled out. It was a lousy, selfish reason because it diminished the majority, but it’s still a reason.

Three: A desire to help the opposing party. At this point, given the huge chasm between left and right, it’s weird to believe that someone who calls himself a “moderate” Republican would want to help the Democrats. And if the person isn’t a moderate anymore, why not announce that he’s a Democrat and help create an instant Democrat majority? So, Buck and Gallagher might be protesting MAGA Republicans, but throwing the House to Democrats is a strange way to do it.

Four: The person is being pressured to leave immediately.

We know that J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI collected dirt on everyone. I don’t see why that tradition would have changed and, thanks to technology, I’m sure it’s easier than ever.

We also know that the FBI is notoriously reluctant to look into any politician’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein and his island. Rather than helping Americans clean their political house of pedophiles, the FBI keeps that information hidden. That leads one to ask what other information about politicians the FBI is sitting on for its benefit rather than the American people’s benefit.

It's important to note here that I know absolutely nothing bad about Gallagher and Buck. From my point of view, there isn’t a breath of scandal attached to them, and I’m not saying otherwise.

Having said that, when politicians do weird things, my mind goes to weird places. And one of those weird places is to wonder whether the Deep State has pressure points and is using them as part of an overall plan to consolidate insuperable Democrat party power before November 5, 2024.