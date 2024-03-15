Another 'historic first': Kamala Harris campaigns for votes at abortion clinic

Abortion clinics are disgusting, repellent places, with buckets of chopped up body parts and the stench of death all around them.

So who should turn up at one to campaign than Kamala Harris, who accomplished another "historic first" with her vice presidential campaign pit stop in politically safe Minneapolis?

According to the Associated Press:

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited a Planned Parenthood clinic on Thursday, marking what her office said was the first time a president or vice president has toured a facility that performs abortions, as the White House escalates its defense of reproductive rights in this year’s election. “Right now, in our country, we are facing a very serious health crisis,” Harris said. “And the crisis is affecting many, many people in our country, most of whom are, frankly, silently suffering.” The clinic, nestled in an industrial area near the city line between St. Paul and Minneapolis, has been a beacon for many women in the region. Although Democratic leaders in Minnesota have protected abortion access, neighboring states have banned or severely restricted the procedure with policies that Harris described as “immoral.” “How dare these elected leaders believe they are in a better position to tell women what they need,” Harris said. “We have to be a nation that trusts women.” Harris said she met two dozen health care workers at the clinic who had created an environment where patients can “be safe” and “free from judgement.”

Beacon? Immoral? That's some mighty strange language we are reading about charnel houses that endanger women by their "product" and "service." Who the heck considers a place dedicated to ending human life on convenience whims or pressure from bad boyfriends who want to avoid childcare payments a "beacon"?

And how is the preservation of human life from choppers and acid baths "immoral"? Harvesting body parts for profit without the consent of the bearer of those parts is what's immoral.

Naturally, she considers abortion "healthcare" though it's certainly not the baby's health we're talking about, and odds are good, not the mother's, either.

In short, there's a reason politicians have used euphemistic language like "women's health" to promote their support for abortion all these years, but avoided the actual "clinics" themselves, hauling out their "medical waste" by the truckload, which isn't good for political photo ops.

But for Harris, that's not a problem. She's pandering to the pro-abortion wing of the Democrats and telling them that this is their most important issue. Never mind that most Americans are concerned about the economy, inflation and immigration as their top issues. Abortion ranks high for some single young women but pretty much everyone else has more urgent things on their minds, all of them caused or exacerbated by the Biden/Harris team, which desperately hopes Americans will forget.

It's also ironic. Kamala Harris, despite her job as border czar, which is a top issue for voters, couldn't be bothered to visit the border other than on a stopover to a safe Democrat city with few illegal crossings at the time. She steadfastly ignored going to the border, let alone studying what was happening, and to no one's surprise, she allowed problem grew into a major crisis, bankrupting cities. fattening cartels, destabilizing Mexico, unleashing a crime wave, bankrupting hospitals, and overcrowding schools and jails.

But offer her an abortion clinic dedicated to eliminating American babies, and she's the first to step on in, getting her picture taken at one of these killing fields. Shout your abortion, so the slogan goes.

It's an ugly picture and even a columnist at USAToday described it as "cringe."

What it tells us most is that this is Democrats' safest issue, their "top focus," their most promising offering to voters. They have nothing else in their bag of goodies on offer. What a horrible picture.

Image: Screen shot from CBS News video, via YouTube