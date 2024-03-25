Another ‘counter-culture’ fraud quietly slinks back to Spotify after trying to leave in grand fashion

Try as we might, we can’t seem to actually chase off these leftist Hollywood and music industry peeps who routinely threaten us with their departure—as if that’s not the greatest incentive ever to continue with whatever it is about our behavior or political support they find upsetting—they always come crawling back.

When Neil Young yanked his catalog of music from Spotify in 2022 to protest the platform’s continued relationship with Joe Rogan (the world’s most popular podcaster) because the latter didn’t shut down and censor legitimate and verifiable medical research/wisdom on Covid-19, Joni Mitchell, a fellow “buck the system” musician, announced that she too would be leaving. Hippie principles of anti-corporatism and pro-person trumped everything else, and like Young, she just couldn’t allow her music to enable a platform allowing such reckless “misinformation” to make money.

Here’s how an article by Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi at Fox News reported Mitchell’s departure:

In a 2022 open letter to the platform on her website, Mitchell wrote that the podcast was ‘promoting baseless conspiracy theories’ with a ‘history of broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.’ She continued to state her opinion, writing that Rogan’s show propagated ‘false’ and ‘harmful assertions’ that enabled Spotify to ‘damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals.’ ‘I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue,’ the folk singer added in a statement.

Now of course, no rational and thinking person would claim that these two geriatric has-beens were on the right side of the debate, but if nothing else, their willingness to put their money where their mouth is was at least worth something, right? Well, no, because that wasn’t the end of the story. When nobody noticed (or nobody cared) that they were gone, they came slinking back: first Young, and now Mitchell. From Cuebas-Fantauzzi:

Mitchell’s recent return to the platform comes shortly after Young decided to add his music back to Spotify earlier this month.

And as you can guess, Mitchell has yet to comment on her decision to grovel back to her corporate overlords for her little slice of the capitalist pie.

The story is really just a classic exhibit in how irrelevant the “celebrity” class is—remember when many of them swore they’d expatriate if Trump were elected in 2016? I don’t recall anyone begging Chelsea Handler, or Cher, or Amy Schumer to say, yet… here they still are. In fact, quite the opposite—we cheered them on when they promised to leave. Was anyone pleading with Young, or Mitchell, to please put their music back on the Spotify platform? Hardly.

So, who really needs who?

Image: Library of Congress Life, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.