March 22, 2024
And then they voted Democrat in November
The student loan story has a new episode or new beneficiaries of a Democrat president trailing in the polls.
This is the story:
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the White House has approved the cancellation of nearly $6 billion in federal student debt for thousands of public service workers.The 78,000 eligible public service workers include teachers, nurses and firefighters, according to the White House."These public service workers have dedicated their careers to serving their communities, but because of past administrative failures, never got the relief they were entitled to under the law," Biden said in a statement touting the move.“From day one of my Administration, I promised to fix broken student loan programs and make sure higher education is a ticket to the middle class, not a barrier to opportunity,” Biden continued. “I won’t back down from using every tool at my disposal to deliver student debt relief to more Americans, and build an economy from the middle out and bottom up.”
Cool. Vote for Biden and he will cancel your student debts.
On the other hand, vote for Trump and he will force you to honor your debts after he turns the country into a fascist dictatorship.
The Biden move here is as cynical as it gets. It is true that many of the aforementioned workers do important work and perform an important service. So do lots of others who are not part of the public sector or paid back whatever loans they signed up for.
The bad news is that the Big Guy is pandering for votes. The good news is that he is trailing in the polls. My guess is that most Americans see through this travesty of student debt relief.
