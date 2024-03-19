« A victory against child-corrupting Marxists in Louisiana | Supreme Court rules 6-3 to allow Texas to arrest and deport illegals - for now »
March 19, 2024

American schism: Dylan Mulvaney’s homage to ‘girlhood’ and Willie Nelson’s homage to the Border Patrol

By Andrea Widburg

Within the past few days, two very different cultural icons released music videos. One comes from one of the modern left’s cultural icons, Dylan Mulvaney, who claims to be a “girl,” and the other comes from Willie Nelson, a redneck hippie (plays to the country crowd, votes to the left). The former embraces a post-modernist worldview that nothing is real, and truth is irrelevant, while the other speaks to America as a clearly identified nation with a rule of law.

Dylan Mulvaney’s video is appalling in so many ways. The first awful thing is the music itself. It sounds as if it’s AI-generated…if the AI program was created by a class of college comp-sci freshman as their final project. It’s just awful, even by pop music standards: generic, banal, boring, and unmusical at a very fundamental level.

The lyrics are no better. I’ve pasted them below. They are, of course, free verse, lacking any rhythm, rhyme, or beauty. In that way, they are distinct from the beauty one once found in the Great American Songbook.

Image created using Willie Nelson by Roberta (CC BY 2.0) and Dylan Mulvaney from a YouTube screen grab.

The song’s entire conceit is that Dylan, the proud possessor of XY chromosomes and, perhaps, still the proud possessor of male genitalia (see 1:28 in the video), is a “girl” and living the ultimate “girl” life. With that in mind, you’ll be pleased to know that a “girl’s” life is about laziness, prescription drugs, shopping, sleeping around with faceless men, spending money, drinking, picking up effeminate gay men at bars, and crying in a bubble bath over Twilight music.

When you really think about it, these aren’t even nasty stereotypes about women. These are nasty stereotypes about gay men. In the same way, the TV show Sex and the City, with those incredibly promiscuous women, was the fantasy life of the two gay men (Darren Star and Michael Patrick King) who were its animating forces.

[Intro]

(Ah-ah)

(Ah-ah)

(Ah-ah)

 

[Verse 1]

Ring the alarms immediately

We have a code-pink emergency

Calling women of all ages

Girls like me gotta learn the basics [

Last look, quick change, sip champagne

Playin’ catchup ‘cause we missed the pre-game

Pull up the group chat, "Where you at? Drop a pin"

We’re doin’ hot-girl shit, get in

 

[Pre-Chorus]

Monday, can’t get out of bed

Tuesday morning, pick up meds

Wednesday, retail therapy

"Cash or credit?" I say yes

Thursday, had a walk of shame

Didn’t even know his namе

Weekends are for kissing friends

Friday night, I’ll ovеrspend

Saturday, we flirt for drinks

Playing wingman to our twinks

Sunday, the Twilight soundtrack

Cues my breakdown in the bath

You might also like

​we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

Ariana Grande

Enough (Miami)

Cardi B

The Pi Song (100 Digits of π)

AsapSCIENCE

[Chorus]

These are the days, these are the days

These are the days of girlhood

These are the days, these are the days

These are the days of girlhood

Every day, every night

Rise and shine, they’re all mine (Ah-ah)

Thick or thin, I’ll be alright

Got my dolls by my side (Ah-ah)

These are the days, these are the days

These are the days of girlhood

 

[Verse 2]

Hot girls to the front of the line

Linked arms, no stress, ‘cause we’re dressed up to the nines

Mini skirt sits below my hips

Dyed my hair blonde, Pillow Talk on my lips

Boys on the dance floor, it’s finally clear

The patriarchy’s over, you can hold our beer

Back at home, we replay the breakup

Stay up all night, fall asleep in our makeup

 

[Pre-Chorus]

Mom brought me into the world

Sister taught me how to girl

Best friend coached me how to text

The boy toy that I’m dating next

Girls who helped show me the way

They’re why I’m an It girl today

[Chorus]

These are the days, these are the days

These are the days of girlhood

These are the days, these are the days

These are the days of girlhood

Every day, every night

Rise and shine, they’re all mine (Ah-ah)

Thick or thin, I’ll be alright

Got my dolls by my side (Ah-ah)

These are the days, these are the days

These are the days of girlhood

 

[Outro]

Love ya

The video’s performance quality is also awful. Dylan Mulvaney may have a musical theater background, but his singing is terrible. I think his lack of talent is augmented by his peculiar epicene voice, which results from hormones and surgery.

The visuals are, if anything, more horrible. Mulvaney is anorexic, and it’s disturbing, even painful, to look at that emaciated, hipless body with the little fake boobs planted on its chest. Mulvaney is surrounded by a panoply of other people who are dressed like women, and some may even be women. It’s hard to tell because the video is comprised entirely of quick cuts that ensure that you can’t get a handle on any of the background performers. It’s feverish and manifestly dishonest in presentation.

At a fundamental level, Mulvaney’s video is a visual representation of the left. It’s pure post-modernism in that nothing is real, true, or moral. Instead, it’s fake all the way down, as well as being ugly, abnormal, and damaging to all involved. Now that I’ve prepared you, and if you’ve got eye bleach on hand, here’s Dylan:

And then there’s Willie Nelson’s new video. Yes, Nelson is considered one of America’s great country singers, which means being a flyover state icon, but in his personal life, he’s long been a leftist, and that’s not just because he likes pot. He’s been open over the years about his political support for Democrats, which has meant throwing his weight behind Beta O’Rourke, Obama, Biden, gay marriage, and other leftist people and causes.

However, it seems that, despite his leftism, Nelson is willing to use music to challenge Biden’s border policies. That’s why, just as little Dylan was celebrating his alleged “girlhood,” Nelson released “The Border,” an homage to America’s Border Control agents and the dangerous work they do in Biden’s America. The lyrics speak for themselves:

I work on the border

I see what I see

I work on the border

And it’s working on me

 

I lie awake at night

Knowing what I know

There’s a price on the hit

Of every border patrol

 

Where the smugglers do business

That’s where I make a stand

I know this old desert

Like the back of my hand

 

I see greed in the bushes

I see snakes in the dark

Some are friends of my brothers

Can’t hear you hear them dogs bark

 

I come home to Maria

At the end of the day

In thе shape of a shadow

Holding demons at bay

‘It’s just a border’ thеy say

See Willie Nelson Live

Get tickets as low as $14

You might also like

The Border

Rodney Crowell

Border Song

Willie Nelson

Days of Girlhood

Dylan Mulvaney

It was Mexican soldiers

Out of a black Humvee

With their guns to their shoulders

Aimed at my partner and me

 

As they drove away laughing

But the message was clear

We don’t care about nothing

But the money down here

 

I come home to Maria

In a bulletproof vest

With the weight of the whole wide world

Barring down on my chest

It’s just a border I guess

 

From the shacks and the shanty’s

Come the hungry and poor

Some to drown at the crosses

Some to suffer no more

 

Guess you heard about Campos and Ramien

Both of them friends of mine

Both good men

They did one thing right

And look what they got

Federal prison

Where they’ve both gotta run

I come home to Maria

Where else would I go

Cross the River to die by myself

Down In old Mexico

It’s just the border y’know

I suspect that Nelson, being an old hippie, would like to support Biden’s policies. However, he’s a smart guy, so he sees that (a) the American system is breaking under open borders and (b) Americans—the paying public—are turning against Biden’s allowing millions of unvetted people in, untold thousands of whom carry diseases or are criminals or terrorists. In other words, either Nelson believes what he’s singing or, cynically, he’s capitalizing on a trend. Either way, there’s a change…

(By the way, I’m also certain that, come November, Nelson will vote for Biden, even if he doesn’t endorse him this time around. Decrying the border is not the same as giving up on a lifetime of leftist politics, and there’s no indication that Nelson is moving closer to reality other than the border.)

During the Civil War, Americans were divided about slavery, but they were otherwise a relatively homogenous culture, tied together by Western, biblical values, with each side patriotically believing in America, whether with slavery or without. The two videos that came out last week, however, speak to an America that has a cultural schism that runs through everything. One is post-modern and hates everything that is or was American. The other, even if reluctantly, recognizes that America has value and must be preserved along more traditional lines.

If you experience technical problems, please write to helpdesk@americanthinker.com