American schism: Dylan Mulvaney’s homage to ‘girlhood’ and Willie Nelson’s homage to the Border Patrol
Within the past few days, two very different cultural icons released music videos. One comes from one of the modern left’s cultural icons, Dylan Mulvaney, who claims to be a “girl,” and the other comes from Willie Nelson, a redneck hippie (plays to the country crowd, votes to the left). The former embraces a post-modernist worldview that nothing is real, and truth is irrelevant, while the other speaks to America as a clearly identified nation with a rule of law.
Dylan Mulvaney’s video is appalling in so many ways. The first awful thing is the music itself. It sounds as if it’s AI-generated…if the AI program was created by a class of college comp-sci freshman as their final project. It’s just awful, even by pop music standards: generic, banal, boring, and unmusical at a very fundamental level.
The lyrics are no better. I’ve pasted them below. They are, of course, free verse, lacking any rhythm, rhyme, or beauty. In that way, they are distinct from the beauty one once found in the Great American Songbook.
Image created using Willie Nelson by Roberta (CC BY 2.0) and Dylan Mulvaney from a YouTube screen grab.
The song’s entire conceit is that Dylan, the proud possessor of XY chromosomes and, perhaps, still the proud possessor of male genitalia (see 1:28 in the video), is a “girl” and living the ultimate “girl” life. With that in mind, you’ll be pleased to know that a “girl’s” life is about laziness, prescription drugs, shopping, sleeping around with faceless men, spending money, drinking, picking up effeminate gay men at bars, and crying in a bubble bath over Twilight music.
When you really think about it, these aren’t even nasty stereotypes about women. These are nasty stereotypes about gay men. In the same way, the TV show Sex and the City, with those incredibly promiscuous women, was the fantasy life of the two gay men (Darren Star and Michael Patrick King) who were its animating forces.
[Intro]
(Ah-ah)
(Ah-ah)
(Ah-ah)
[Verse 1]
Ring the alarms immediately
We have a code-pink emergency
Calling women of all ages
Girls like me gotta learn the basics [
Last look, quick change, sip champagne
Playin’ catchup ‘cause we missed the pre-game
Pull up the group chat, "Where you at? Drop a pin"
We’re doin’ hot-girl shit, get in
[Pre-Chorus]
Monday, can’t get out of bed
Tuesday morning, pick up meds
Wednesday, retail therapy
"Cash or credit?" I say yes
Thursday, had a walk of shame
Didn’t even know his namе
Weekends are for kissing friends
Friday night, I’ll ovеrspend
Saturday, we flirt for drinks
Playing wingman to our twinks
Sunday, the Twilight soundtrack
Cues my breakdown in the bath
[Chorus]
These are the days, these are the days
These are the days of girlhood
These are the days, these are the days
These are the days of girlhood
Every day, every night
Rise and shine, they’re all mine (Ah-ah)
Thick or thin, I’ll be alright
Got my dolls by my side (Ah-ah)
These are the days, these are the days
These are the days of girlhood
[Verse 2]
Hot girls to the front of the line
Linked arms, no stress, ‘cause we’re dressed up to the nines
Mini skirt sits below my hips
Dyed my hair blonde, Pillow Talk on my lips
Boys on the dance floor, it’s finally clear
The patriarchy’s over, you can hold our beer
Back at home, we replay the breakup
Stay up all night, fall asleep in our makeup
[Pre-Chorus]
Mom brought me into the world
Sister taught me how to girl
Best friend coached me how to text
The boy toy that I’m dating next
Girls who helped show me the way
They’re why I’m an It girl today
[Chorus]
These are the days, these are the days
These are the days of girlhood
These are the days, these are the days
These are the days of girlhood
Every day, every night
Rise and shine, they’re all mine (Ah-ah)
Thick or thin, I’ll be alright
Got my dolls by my side (Ah-ah)
These are the days, these are the days
These are the days of girlhood
[Outro]
Love ya
The video’s performance quality is also awful. Dylan Mulvaney may have a musical theater background, but his singing is terrible. I think his lack of talent is augmented by his peculiar epicene voice, which results from hormones and surgery.
The visuals are, if anything, more horrible. Mulvaney is anorexic, and it’s disturbing, even painful, to look at that emaciated, hipless body with the little fake boobs planted on its chest. Mulvaney is surrounded by a panoply of other people who are dressed like women, and some may even be women. It’s hard to tell because the video is comprised entirely of quick cuts that ensure that you can’t get a handle on any of the background performers. It’s feverish and manifestly dishonest in presentation.
At a fundamental level, Mulvaney’s video is a visual representation of the left. It’s pure post-modernism in that nothing is real, true, or moral. Instead, it’s fake all the way down, as well as being ugly, abnormal, and damaging to all involved. Now that I’ve prepared you, and if you’ve got eye bleach on hand, here’s Dylan:
And then there’s Willie Nelson’s new video. Yes, Nelson is considered one of America’s great country singers, which means being a flyover state icon, but in his personal life, he’s long been a leftist, and that’s not just because he likes pot. He’s been open over the years about his political support for Democrats, which has meant throwing his weight behind Beta O’Rourke, Obama, Biden, gay marriage, and other leftist people and causes.
However, it seems that, despite his leftism, Nelson is willing to use music to challenge Biden’s border policies. That’s why, just as little Dylan was celebrating his alleged “girlhood,” Nelson released “The Border,” an homage to America’s Border Control agents and the dangerous work they do in Biden’s America. The lyrics speak for themselves:
I work on the border
I see what I see
I work on the border
And it’s working on me
I lie awake at night
Knowing what I know
There’s a price on the hit
Of every border patrol
Where the smugglers do business
That’s where I make a stand
I know this old desert
Like the back of my hand
I see greed in the bushes
I see snakes in the dark
Some are friends of my brothers
Can’t hear you hear them dogs bark
I come home to Maria
At the end of the day
In thе shape of a shadow
Holding demons at bay
‘It’s just a border’ thеy say
It was Mexican soldiers
Out of a black Humvee
With their guns to their shoulders
Aimed at my partner and me
As they drove away laughing
But the message was clear
We don’t care about nothing
But the money down here
I come home to Maria
In a bulletproof vest
With the weight of the whole wide world
Barring down on my chest
It’s just a border I guess
From the shacks and the shanty’s
Come the hungry and poor
Some to drown at the crosses
Some to suffer no more
Guess you heard about Campos and Ramien
Both of them friends of mine
Both good men
They did one thing right
And look what they got
Federal prison
Where they’ve both gotta run
I come home to Maria
Where else would I go
Cross the River to die by myself
Down In old Mexico
It’s just the border y’know
I suspect that Nelson, being an old hippie, would like to support Biden’s policies. However, he’s a smart guy, so he sees that (a) the American system is breaking under open borders and (b) Americans—the paying public—are turning against Biden’s allowing millions of unvetted people in, untold thousands of whom carry diseases or are criminals or terrorists. In other words, either Nelson believes what he’s singing or, cynically, he’s capitalizing on a trend. Either way, there’s a change…
(By the way, I’m also certain that, come November, Nelson will vote for Biden, even if he doesn’t endorse him this time around. Decrying the border is not the same as giving up on a lifetime of leftist politics, and there’s no indication that Nelson is moving closer to reality other than the border.)
During the Civil War, Americans were divided about slavery, but they were otherwise a relatively homogenous culture, tied together by Western, biblical values, with each side patriotically believing in America, whether with slavery or without. The two videos that came out last week, however, speak to an America that has a cultural schism that runs through everything. One is post-modern and hates everything that is or was American. The other, even if reluctantly, recognizes that America has value and must be preserved along more traditional lines.