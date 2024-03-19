American schism: Dylan Mulvaney’s homage to ‘girlhood’ and Willie Nelson’s homage to the Border Patrol

Within the past few days, two very different cultural icons released music videos. One comes from one of the modern left’s cultural icons, Dylan Mulvaney, who claims to be a “girl,” and the other comes from Willie Nelson, a redneck hippie (plays to the country crowd, votes to the left). The former embraces a post-modernist worldview that nothing is real, and truth is irrelevant, while the other speaks to America as a clearly identified nation with a rule of law.

Dylan Mulvaney’s video is appalling in so many ways. The first awful thing is the music itself. It sounds as if it’s AI-generated…if the AI program was created by a class of college comp-sci freshman as their final project. It’s just awful, even by pop music standards: generic, banal, boring, and unmusical at a very fundamental level.

The lyrics are no better. I’ve pasted them below. They are, of course, free verse, lacking any rhythm, rhyme, or beauty. In that way, they are distinct from the beauty one once found in the Great American Songbook.

Image created using Willie Nelson by Roberta (CC BY 2.0) and Dylan Mulvaney from a YouTube screen grab.

The song’s entire conceit is that Dylan, the proud possessor of XY chromosomes and, perhaps, still the proud possessor of male genitalia (see 1:28 in the video), is a “girl” and living the ultimate “girl” life. With that in mind, you’ll be pleased to know that a “girl’s” life is about laziness, prescription drugs, shopping, sleeping around with faceless men, spending money, drinking, picking up effeminate gay men at bars, and crying in a bubble bath over Twilight music.

When you really think about it, these aren’t even nasty stereotypes about women. These are nasty stereotypes about gay men. In the same way, the TV show Sex and the City, with those incredibly promiscuous women, was the fantasy life of the two gay men (Darren Star and Michael Patrick King) who were its animating forces.

[Intro] (Ah-ah) (Ah-ah) (Ah-ah) [Verse 1] Ring the alarms immediately We have a code-pink emergency Calling women of all ages Girls like me gotta learn the basics [ Last look, quick change, sip champagne Playin’ catchup ‘cause we missed the pre-game Pull up the group chat, "Where you at? Drop a pin" We’re doin’ hot-girl shit, get in [Pre-Chorus] Monday, can’t get out of bed Tuesday morning, pick up meds Wednesday, retail therapy "Cash or credit?" I say yes Thursday, had a walk of shame Didn’t even know his namе Weekends are for kissing friends Friday night, I’ll ovеrspend Saturday, we flirt for drinks Playing wingman to our twinks Sunday, the Twilight soundtrack Cues my breakdown in the bath You might also like ​we can’t be friends (wait for your love) Ariana Grande Enough (Miami) Cardi B The Pi Song (100 Digits of π) AsapSCIENCE [Chorus] These are the days, these are the days These are the days of girlhood These are the days, these are the days These are the days of girlhood Every day, every night Rise and shine, they’re all mine (Ah-ah) Thick or thin, I’ll be alright Got my dolls by my side (Ah-ah) These are the days, these are the days These are the days of girlhood [Verse 2] Hot girls to the front of the line Linked arms, no stress, ‘cause we’re dressed up to the nines Mini skirt sits below my hips Dyed my hair blonde, Pillow Talk on my lips Boys on the dance floor, it’s finally clear The patriarchy’s over, you can hold our beer Back at home, we replay the breakup Stay up all night, fall asleep in our makeup [Pre-Chorus] Mom brought me into the world Sister taught me how to girl Best friend coached me how to text The boy toy that I’m dating next Girls who helped show me the way They’re why I’m an It girl today [Chorus] These are the days, these are the days These are the days of girlhood These are the days, these are the days These are the days of girlhood Every day, every night Rise and shine, they’re all mine (Ah-ah) Thick or thin, I’ll be alright Got my dolls by my side (Ah-ah) These are the days, these are the days These are the days of girlhood [Outro] Love ya

The video’s performance quality is also awful. Dylan Mulvaney may have a musical theater background, but his singing is terrible. I think his lack of talent is augmented by his peculiar epicene voice, which results from hormones and surgery.

The visuals are, if anything, more horrible. Mulvaney is anorexic, and it’s disturbing, even painful, to look at that emaciated, hipless body with the little fake boobs planted on its chest. Mulvaney is surrounded by a panoply of other people who are dressed like women, and some may even be women. It’s hard to tell because the video is comprised entirely of quick cuts that ensure that you can’t get a handle on any of the background performers. It’s feverish and manifestly dishonest in presentation.

At a fundamental level, Mulvaney’s video is a visual representation of the left. It’s pure post-modernism in that nothing is real, true, or moral. Instead, it’s fake all the way down, as well as being ugly, abnormal, and damaging to all involved. Now that I’ve prepared you, and if you’ve got eye bleach on hand, here’s Dylan:

And then there’s Willie Nelson’s new video. Yes, Nelson is considered one of America’s great country singers, which means being a flyover state icon, but in his personal life, he’s long been a leftist, and that’s not just because he likes pot. He’s been open over the years about his political support for Democrats, which has meant throwing his weight behind Beta O’Rourke, Obama, Biden, gay marriage, and other leftist people and causes.

However, it seems that, despite his leftism, Nelson is willing to use music to challenge Biden’s border policies. That’s why, just as little Dylan was celebrating his alleged “girlhood,” Nelson released “The Border,” an homage to America’s Border Control agents and the dangerous work they do in Biden’s America. The lyrics speak for themselves:

I work on the border I see what I see I work on the border And it’s working on me I lie awake at night Knowing what I know There’s a price on the hit Of every border patrol Where the smugglers do business That’s where I make a stand I know this old desert Like the back of my hand I see greed in the bushes I see snakes in the dark Some are friends of my brothers Can’t hear you hear them dogs bark I come home to Maria At the end of the day In thе shape of a shadow Holding demons at bay ‘It’s just a border’ thеy say See Willie Nelson Live Get tickets as low as $14 You might also like The Border Rodney Crowell Border Song Willie Nelson Days of Girlhood Dylan Mulvaney It was Mexican soldiers Out of a black Humvee With their guns to their shoulders Aimed at my partner and me As they drove away laughing But the message was clear We don’t care about nothing But the money down here I come home to Maria In a bulletproof vest With the weight of the whole wide world Barring down on my chest It’s just a border I guess From the shacks and the shanty’s Come the hungry and poor Some to drown at the crosses Some to suffer no more Guess you heard about Campos and Ramien Both of them friends of mine Both good men They did one thing right And look what they got Federal prison Where they’ve both gotta run I come home to Maria Where else would I go Cross the River to die by myself Down In old Mexico It’s just the border y’know

I suspect that Nelson, being an old hippie, would like to support Biden’s policies. However, he’s a smart guy, so he sees that (a) the American system is breaking under open borders and (b) Americans—the paying public—are turning against Biden’s allowing millions of unvetted people in, untold thousands of whom carry diseases or are criminals or terrorists. In other words, either Nelson believes what he’s singing or, cynically, he’s capitalizing on a trend. Either way, there’s a change…

(By the way, I’m also certain that, come November, Nelson will vote for Biden, even if he doesn’t endorse him this time around. Decrying the border is not the same as giving up on a lifetime of leftist politics, and there’s no indication that Nelson is moving closer to reality other than the border.)

During the Civil War, Americans were divided about slavery, but they were otherwise a relatively homogenous culture, tied together by Western, biblical values, with each side patriotically believing in America, whether with slavery or without. The two videos that came out last week, however, speak to an America that has a cultural schism that runs through everything. One is post-modern and hates everything that is or was American. The other, even if reluctantly, recognizes that America has value and must be preserved along more traditional lines.